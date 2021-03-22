Dolby To Do Session on Sound Design For Bollywood To Nollywood Filmmaking Workshop





Dolby will have a special session on Dolby Atmos | Film mixing and sound design at the first “Bollywood To Nollywood Filmmaking Workshop” in Nigeria for 100 filmmakers and film students to come to Lagos. The three-day directing workshop on directing, costume for narration in cinema and film music and soundtrack will conclude with the production of a short film for international film festivals, cable television and OTT streaming video channels. It is in partnership with the High Commission of India, AAFT of India and co-sponsored by Wakaati Network, SecureRisk Brokers and other sponsors. The fees are 100,000 N per participant (including buffet for three days) for professionals in the film industry and 50,000 N per participant for students of film and television schools. It is a unique event to promote international exchange programs, international co-productions of films, series and documentaries for the global film industry. High Commission of India in Nigeria Supports Nollywood (Nigerian Film Industry) and Bollywood (Indian Film Industry) Partnership: “India Can Build on Over 100 Years of Bollywood Experience to help Nigeria ”and promote bilateral cultural relations of the two countries and international co-productions in the global entertainment industry. The Wakaati Network with offices in UK and Nigeria and the owners of Wakaati TV on Star Times 100 is engaged in promoting the Nigerian film industry locally and globally with millions of viewers in Africa and abroad with the production of more than 40 original films, series and television shows. The Wakaati network also includes e-commerce for the promotion of financial inclusion in agreement with the World Bank: “so that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable manner. “ The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) is among the top 7 film schools in India. It is located in Noida Film City, India, in the National Capital Region (NCR); a central planning region centered on the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The first “Bollywood To Nollywood”: AAFT Filmmaking Workshop “will be of immense benefit to Nigerian filmmakers by increasing the local and international apprenticeship and visibility of your film and television productions for international acquisition and distribution. The workshop will be led by Ashok Tyagi, Director of Photography, AKN Sebastian and AAFT Film Music Composer / Arranger Hriju Roy.

