Prince William is upset by Harry but hopes his relationship will heal





It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, and Prince William truly misses the close relationship he once shared with his younger brother. The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has grown more strained in recent years, and it has worsened after the Sussexes announced plans to step down as royals. Tension has only grown in recent times, especially following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Prince Harry and Meghan revealed there had been talks about the color of their children’s skin, which they felt. unprotected by the Palace and that their requests for help were virtually ignored. Subscribe to the Observers Royals newsletter Prince Harry has said that at the moment his relationship with his brother is “space”, but that he hopes time will heal everything. The Duke of Sussex also said Prince William was ‘trapped’ and the Duke of Cambridge ‘couldn’t get out of this system, but I did’. Prince William was left “in shock” after the interview, according to a new report in the Sunday Times, and his head “is everywhere”. Prince William does not consider himself “trapped” and rather thinks that he has “a path mapped out for him and that he fully accepts his role”. While Prince William was already unhappy with what the Sussexes were saying about him and his family, he was would have been particularly angry on Meghan speaking of a dispute with Kate Middleton, because he is “very protective” of his wife. The Duke of Cambridge made a rare public comment against the Sussexes’ allegations of racism; when asked by a reporter if the royal family were racist, he replied: “We are really not a racist family.” At the time, the brothers had not yet been in touch since the interview, but they spoke for the first time this weekend. Their conversation was confirmed by Sussex girlfriend Gayle King, who said onCBS this morningthat the princes had spoken, but that the conversations “were not productive.” Prince William was “less than delighted” that his brother told King about their speech and their family drama was broadcast to the world. Despite their disagreements, however, Prince William is still greatly missed by his brother. “Once he got over the anger of the way things turned out, he ended up with his brother’s absence,” an assistant told the Sunday Times. “They shared everything about their life, an office, a foundation, meeting together almost every day and there was a lot of fun along the way. Hell misses him forever. While Prince William is still upset by what happened, he is optimistic about the future, and a friend in the UK has said. Times that the Duke of Cambridge is “absolutely determined that the relationship between him and Harry will heal over time”. It’s a similar feeling to what Prince Harry shared with Oprah Winfrey and hopefully they will make some progress ahead of their big reunion this summer as the two brothers are both expected to attend the unveiling of a statue in the l honor of Princess Diana in July.

