The 67th National Cinema Awards were announced today by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards have been delayed for a year. The winners of the films made in 2019 were announced by the jury today. Late Sushant Singh Rajput starring Chhichhore won the award for best feature film in Hindi.
After Chhichhore was announced as one of the winners, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement that he dedicated the award to the late actor. On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson and Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can never get over her loss, but I sincerely pray that this award brings some happiness to her family and her fans, who include me. And I am extremely grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us this very special film. “
Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the 2019 film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, among others.
Sushant died on June 14, 2020. He was found hanged in his apartment in Mumbai.
ALSO READ: 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush bag the honors
Other pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection, Chhichhore Movie Review
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.