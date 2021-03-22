Rajkummar Rao ends 11 glorious years in Bollywood; Pens A comforting note





Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to announce that he had spent eleven years in Bollywood. He has shared a montage of various films he has worked in so far, and also wrote a sweet note of gratitude to thank his followers for the immense support and love they have given him. The actor made his Bollywood debut via Love Sex Aur Dhoka and has worked on more than fifteen films since. Through the sweet message of appreciation, the actor also promised his fans that he will continue to work hard to entertain audiences through his films, in the future. He was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, which is still running in theaters and is expected to be seen in a variety of films in the coming months. Here’s a preview of the ZEE5 video with details related to Rajkummar Raos’ birthday post on social media: Bollywood actor Rajkummar rao recently took to social media to share a montage video highlighting his journey in the film industry, so far. In the shared video, he gathered a series of still images from his various films released in theaters and on a few streaming platforms. The actor pointed out how his journey started with the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka and how he went through different stages. He has set up stills from films like Aligarh, Omerta, Shahid, Stree, City Lights and Judgmental Hai Kya, among others. The most of Rajkummar raos So far, the films have been well received by audiences and critics, which has secured it a place in the film industry. He was last spotted in the movie The White Tiger, which gained worldwide recognition due to its solid content and performance. His film, Roohi, has been in theaters since the first week of March and has also received impressive reactions from audiences. Read The White Tiger: Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Raos Film In the caption of the birthday post, Rajkummar Rao thanked his fans for the endless love they brought him. He also highlighted the beauty of the trip and also promised his followers to work harder in upcoming films. Read also Rajkummar Rao is now a ticket seller for Roohi! Watch more entertaining content only on ZEE5

