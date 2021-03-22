Bollywood beauty Lara Dutta burned the limelight at Lakme Fashion Week as showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta





Mumbai, Maharashtra, India:

Artistic and ingenious as never before, designer Sanjukta Dutta, known for having designed the beautiful Mekehla Chador and reviving the silk of Assam, presented her new collection “SHUKOOLAA” at Lakme Fashion Week on March 21, 2021. The fashionista and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta looked as stylish as ever in the exquisite new collection and dazzled the evening by walking the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta. Artistic and ingenious as never before, designer Sanjukta Dutta, known for having designed the beautiful Mekehla Chador and reviving the silk of Assam, presented her new collection “SHUKOOLAA” at Lakme Fashion Week on March 21, 2021. The fashionista and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta looked as stylish as ever in the exquisite new collection and dazzled the evening by walking the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta. “I am delighted to present my new Shukoolaa expression in my new collection at Lakme Fashion Week here today. It’s an amazing platform with all the great designers showcasing their designs. It is always an honor and a challenge to present with such big names, ”said designer Sanjukta Dutta. She added: “It’s nice to work with the beautiful Lara Dutta for Lakme Fashion Week. My new collection is an expression of peace and purity because the name Shukoolaa means white and bright. Thus, the color palette of this collection was focused on serenity and the search for shades that match the theme. “It’s such a wonderful event and Sanjukta’s new Shukoolaa collection stood out very differently in terms of concept and colors. Speaking about this collection, she added, “Shukoolaa as a concept was quite intriguing and had such a unique yet calming palette that it told a story beyond the fabric. The dress had a powerful yet serene aura, ”actress Lara Dutta said. About the “SHUKOOLAA” collection The new collection of designer Sanjukta Dutta “SHUKOOLAA” means White and Bright. The white color represents purity and peace. The feeling behind the word is to define holiness, the sacred and the immaculate in our lives. The reflection of a spotless soul through its outward attitude. With simple and clear color palettes as well as minimalist designs, this collection represents the veracity of being at one with one’s own nature. The combination of soothing hues gives unparalleled elegance to the overall appearance. The collection is highlighted with beautiful designs in silver and gold. Comprised of ethnic and Indo-Western clothing, the line boasts of a mix of styles and simplicity, including Mekhela Chadors, Saris, Lehengas, skirts, crop tops and beautiful Western dress. Sanjukta Dutta’s strength in exhibiting the strong aesthetic of Indian fashion in the Assamese fabric assortment will continue to be the highlight of the collection with some breakthroughs in prints and patterns. Couture continues to celebrate Indian craftsmanship in fresh contemporary styles clubbed with hand-woven fabric, reshaping Indian clothing in the right dimensions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos