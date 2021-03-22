How Disneyland’s transport capacity could drop under COVID-19 restrictions – Orange County Register

People-eating attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion and Its a Small World, known to engulf runners, will see their capacity levels drastically reduced when Disneyland returns after a year-long coronavirus shutdown.

The updated state guidelines for California theme parks will keep indoor attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure indefinitely at reduced capacity levels and may force Anaheim theme parks to close some rides.

SEE ALSO: What a 15% attendance cap could mean for Disneyland

Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and other California theme parks may reopen on April 1 provided the counties in which they reside achieve Red / Substantial Risk Level 2 status in Gavin Newsoms’ updated master plan for one. safer economy. Orange County, home to Disneyland and DCA, has reached red level and may reach orange level by the time the Disney Anaheim theme parks reopen on April 30.

As of April 1, California theme parks can reopen at 15% attendance capacity in red / substantial level 2, 25% capacity in orange / moderate level 3, and 35% in yellow / level 4. least restrictive minimum.

Under the revised guidelines, indoor rides will have to maintain a capacity limit of 15% in the red level and 25% capacity in the orange and yellow levels, while outdoor rides can accommodate more cyclists provided the social distancing mandates are respected.

Indoor attractions will also be subject to time limits, according to state officials.

There will be limits on indoor rides, California director of business and economic development Dee Dee Myers told media in early March. There will be a capacity building limit, then there will be a time limit. We are still working on the details.

State officials have yet to reveal the deadline for indoor attractions.

Orange County, home to Disneyland and DCA, is currently in red level and could reach orange level by the time the Disney theme parks reopen in late April. This would help increase the indoor pull capacity to 25%, but runners’ levels would remain stuck at that level indefinitely with no indication of when the limitations would be lifted.

The restrictions mean that Disneyland and DCA will have much less transportation capacity and that parks may choose to keep some low-capacity attractions closed. As a result, fans who expect relatively low crowd levels when the parks initially reopen with attendance restrictions could still find themselves waiting in long lines.

Disneyland officials rarely discuss visitor attendance or transportation capacity. Tour plans, which uses big data and statistical analysis to estimate daily crowd sizes and theme park wait times, calculated average hourly capacity limits for each Disneyland and DCA attraction.

SEE ALSO: Disneyland crowds expected to rebound after coronavirus shutdown, analysts say

Disneyland indoor attractions

In pre-pandemic times, Disneyland relied on a range of rides to help absorb the crowds on peak days. Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Its a Small World could all accommodate at least 2,500 riders per hour or more, depending on tour plans. This throughput will decrease to less than 800 passengers per hour at capacity levels of 25%.

The famous Disneylands mountain range can be relied on to suck in riders, with each attraction accommodating 1,500 riders per hour or more. Space Mountain and Splash Mountain will be reduced to less than 600 runners per hour as per state guidelines, based on tour plan data. Matterhorn Bobsleds and Big Thunder Mountain could face the same fate if roller coasters are considered indoor rides due to their covered hills.

Disneylands’ fleet of Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Star Tours rides all have similar capacity levels to the Mountain Range, according to tour plans. The same goes for Indiana Jones Adventure and the many adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

The classic Snow White, Peter Pan, Pinnocchio, Alice in Wonderland, and Mr. Toad-themed dark rides all have relatively low capacity levels of under 600 riders per hour, according to tour plans. At 25% capacity, only 150 people will be able to ride each covered attraction per hour. The same goes for Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Roger Rabbits Car Toon Spin.

Tight boundaries inside Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Disneyland Monorail, and Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough could force the park to keep attractions closed or severely restricted in the COVID-19 era.

Shows like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Enchanted Tiki Room could run into indoor time limits imposed by state officials. Disneyland has fired the cast of Mickey and the Magic Card at the Fantasyland Theater.

Disneyland has previously announced that the Night Fireworks, Magic Happens Parade and Fantasmic Night Show will not return immediately when the park reopens. Hangouts for characters like Mickeys House, Pixie Hollow, and Fantasy Faire are set to remain closed due to social distancing issues.

SEE ALSO: Which Disneyland attractions have the most and the least downtime? You will be surprised

Disneyland outdoor attractions

Fortunately, Disneyland has plenty of outdoor rides that won’t face the same 25% capacity limitations as indoor attractions.

The biggest outdoor attraction for people to eat? Autopia at around 3,000 cyclists per hour, according to tour plans.

The Jungle Cruise and Disneyland Railroad can accommodate around 2,000 passengers per hour, depending on tour plans. Matterhorn and Big Thunder Mountain bobsleighs are in the same range if they qualify as outdoor rides.

Outdoor Fantasyland favorites like Storybook Land Canal Boats, King Arthur Carousel, and Mad Tea Party all tackle over 1,000 cyclists per hour, according to tour plans. Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Casey Jr. Circus Train accommodate about half of them.

The Mark Twain Riverboat and Sailing Ship Columbia can handle around 1,000 riders per hour, but the tall ship has a fairly large area below deck that could be banned with COVID-19 restrictions.

Gadgets Go Coaster and Astro Orbitor are both relatively low-capacity rides serving less than 700 riders per hour, according to tour plans.

Tom Sawyer Island and Tarzans Treehouse are expected to provide plenty of outdoor play areas for kids to burn off energy.

Davy Crockett’s Trackless Explorer Canoes might not have enough horsepower to bypass rivers in America with distant corporate headquarters.

SEE ALSO: How will Disney California Adventure change over the next 20 years?

Disney California Adventure Indoor Attractions

Across the plaza, Disney California Adventure has far fewer rides than its older neighbor.

DCA relies on a multitude of mid-capacity indoor rides to keep the crowds busy. Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout, Radiator Springs Racers, Toy Story Midway Mania, Soarin Around the World, and Little Mermaid: Ariels Undersea Adventure will all have their abilities reduced to under 500 runners per hour as per state guidelines, according tour plan capacity data.

The busy entertainment park could see Mickeys Philharmagic, Turtle Talk, Disney Junior Dance Party, and Animation Academy hit by time restrictions.

The World of Color Night Show and DCA Parades won’t return immediately when the park reopens. The cast members of Frozen Live at the Hyperion Theater have been fired.

SEE ALSO: Which Disney California Adventure attractions have the most and the least downtime? You will never guess

Outdoor attractions at Disney California Adventure

DCA doesn’t have big rides like Disneyland.

To absorb the crowds, Disneys’ Anaheim Second Gate will need to rely on outdoor attractions such as the Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Rapids, which each handle around 2,000 riders per hour, according to tour plans.

Most of the DCA outdoor rides can be found in the Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens areas, but they all have relatively low capacity. King Tritons Carousel, Pixar Pal-A-Round, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Silly Symphony Swings, Goofys Sky School, Jumpin Jellyfish, and Golden Zephyr can all handle less than 1,000 runners per hour, depending on tour plans. Luigis Rollickin Roadsters and Maters Junkyard Jamboree can do about half of that.

Kids looking to burn off some excess energy should be able to find their solution in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.