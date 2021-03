Big wins for Bollywood artists Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee at Indian National Awards

Kangan Ranaut in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi

Image Credit: Provided

It was a double win for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut which needs to be confirmed after winning Best Actress for Two Films at the 2019 Indian National Awards, which were announced today. Ranaut, who had criticized her critics for not giving her due to Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, won the Best Actress Award for Bollywood Film at the 67th National Film Awards, which she also directed. Ranaut was also recognized as Best Actress for a second film, Panga, the sports feature film that saw her as a kabbadi player planning her comeback. Kangana Ranaut in Panga

Image Credit: Provided

The award for best actor was also split across two films, this time between Manoj Bajpayee for Bhosle and Dhanush for the Tamil film Asuran. Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle

Image Credit: Provided

Best Feature Film went to filmmaker Priyadarshans Malayalam, Marakkar Arabi Kadalinte Simham, while Best Hindi Film went to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film “Chhichhore”. Dhanush to Asuran

Image Credit: Provided

Best Supporting Actor went to Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe. Best Supporting Actress was won by Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files. Pallavi Joshi in the Tashkent files

Image Credit: GN Archives

List of winners Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2 Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore Chhichhore again

Image Credit: Provided

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami Best direction of action: Avane Srimannarayana Special Jury Prize: Oththa Seruppu size 7 (Tamil) Top lyrics: Prabha Varma pour Kolaambi (Malayalam) Best Musical Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil) Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali) Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali) Best Screenplay (adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali) Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi) Best Female Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi) Best Male Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi) Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil) Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi) Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil) Vijay Sethupati in Super Deluxe

Image Credit: GN Archives

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi (Hindi) Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi) and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil) Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi) Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi) Best Environmental Film: Water Burial (Monpa) Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi) Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi) Best Popular Film Providing Healthy Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu) Best Directorial Debut: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam) Best Feature: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

