Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris join Elton John for Oscar Night virtual event





The 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party has gone virtual with a 60-minute pre-show event powered by Cisco Webex and open to the public.

Oscar weekend continues to take shape with the addition of a virtual event from Elton John and his Elton John AIDS Foundation. Typically one of the biggest Oscar night draws, John and his team are reconfiguring the event as a virtual pre-show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris alongside John and his partner David Furnish with a “stripped down” performance by Grammy-winning Dua Lipa. The 60-minute special is being produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood, London and will be powered by the Cisco Webex virtual platform. Tickets for the show are currently on sale via Ticketmaster with four options available for guests starting with a North American stream on April 25 and continuing with three additional streams the next day for UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and a rerun for the ‘North America. Feeds in each region can accommodate up to 100,000 participants through Webex. John said: “More than ever, we must ensure that one pandemic does not take precedence over another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV around the world who need our care. , our love and support. a one-of-a-kind pre-Oscar party. Added Dua Lipa: It is such an honor to be a part of one of the Oscars most iconic parties and I am truly proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help fight the stigma that exists around HIV because we have to build a world together. And sharing the stage with Elton John will be a dream come true. “ For Harris, the animated gig on behalf of his good friends John and Furnish comes after his lead role in the limited series HBO Max. It’s a sin, playing Henry Coltrane, a man who battles AIDS in the first episode. “After working on It’s a sinAbout the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, this cause touches me more than ever. The tireless work done by the Foundation to help end the AIDS epidemic is incredibly inspiring, and I am proud to have a small part in the effort to continue to raise awareness for the movement, ”he said. in a press release. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of organizers behind the weekend’s biggest events have announced plans to go virtual with redesigned programming, including Vanity Fair (planning a Cocktail Hour Live series) and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.







