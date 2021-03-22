Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta Explains How She Is Reinventing Herself, The ONE Bollywood Diva She Would Love To Dress And More
One-on-one with Masaba Gupta, the designer talks about her inspirations, her latest collection and shares her two cents on the biggest trends of the moment.
Masaba Gupta presented his latest collection at the very first edition of FDCI x LFW. Known for her fresh take on outfits and a designer who constantly reinvents herself, Masaba star Masaba showcased her lightweight Summer 21 collection with a physical show in Mumbai on March 19. Her far from boring outfits featured everything from playful flowers and animals. patterns on casual and comfortable clothing. Everyone’s current favorite that’s perfect for summer – kaftans, shirts and lots of fused partings and cover-ups made for a stunning collection by designer ace. We caught up with Masaba who told us in detail about the future of fashion, his thoughts on trends and more.
Tell us about your last collection that you presented and what happened behind it?
Nothing special has gone behind. I no longer have a particular inspiration, I have multiple inspirations when it comes to creating new designs. This one is however very inspired by comfort and it is a new take on the whole new world.
How do you keep reinventing yourself and reinventing your designs to always look and feel fresh?
I trust my instincts and I don’t think about it too much. I believe that a brand or person has to keep moving in order to survive and try to never repeat myself over and over again. As a designer, I believe you have to keep your finger on what consumers want. Since they are very communicative, listening to them will automatically help to reinvent oneself.
A trend that you are currently obsessed with?
I don’t believe in trends …
A Bollywood muse that you would like to see in your collection?
I wanted to dress Deepika and now maybe Tabu
Your thoughts on these trends:
a: Biker shorts – very cool if you have the legs for it
b. Corsets – impractical but very sexy
vs. Bodysuits – should fit like a glove otherwise or never be worn
What do you think is the future of fashion?
It is something that you cannot foresee. I can predict what consumers want. They are more aware of the clothes they invest in and the storytelling. The biggest change is that brands and fashion houses will become storytellers, it’s not just one or two collections. The designs will become more detailed and more intimate as opposed to what is already available in the market.
What do you think of Masaba’s latest creations? Comment below and let us know.
