Marvel’s Hawkeye Show Spinoff About Deaf Hero Echo In The Works At Disney +





Marvel Studios is developing a Hawkeye spinoff show for Disney + centered around the Native American deaf hero Echo, played by Alaqua Cox.

Marvel Studios is in the early stages of developing aHawk Eye TV show spinoff from the deaf hero of the Echo show. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fully embraces the possibilities of the small screen. After a decade of dominating the box office, the MCU is expanding its content to Disney's streaming service.WandaVision andThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier are just the start of this move, as Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye is getting his own show. Hawk Eye will be the first chance for Marvel's sniper to get a solo project, but the series also sets up much of the future of the MCU. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop, the fan favorite character of the comics who will become the next Hawkeye. The story will feature characters linked to their past and future, including a Native American deaf assassin named Maya Lopez. Newcomer Alaqua Cox plays Echo inHawk Eye, but now she's ready to get a solo project.

According to a new report fromVariety, Marvel Studios is developing a Disney + series for Alaqua Cox's Echo. It will be aHawk Eye spin-off show and is in the early stages of development right now. Etan Cohen and his wife Emily Cohen will write the series and serve as executive producers. Marvel is also assembling a writers' room to work on the untitledHawk Eye spin off. No release date has yet been revealed. Echo has yet to debut in the MCU, but Marvel Studios has big plans for her afterHawk Eye. This should be a great sign to the many comic book fans of Maya Lopez that Marvel is a fan of the role of Alaqua Cox. She will be headlining the first Disney + spinoff show of another series and the first MCU property with a Native American head, as well as the first where the main character has a disability. With Cox already starring in the role ofHawk Eye, the series could progress fairly quickly in development if the authors are already attached. There may be no story details revealed for Echo'sHawk Eye Another spinoff show, but the character's comedic adventures give the series a lot of potential. Maya Lopez is raised by Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, to be a deadly killer and she was taught to believe that Daredevil killed her father. This series could be an opportunity for Marvel Studios to bring back Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin after his stellar performances on Netflix shows. Echo is also the original Ronin in the comics, but the MCU can change his story to allow him to take over after Barton. Fans will have a better idea of ​​what Echo's standalone show will be like afterHawk Eye debuts on Disney + at the end of 2021.

