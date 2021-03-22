Bollywood celebrities who also turned into writers





Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Soha Ali Khan: Bollywood Celebrities Who Also Turned Into Authors Here are the successful Bollywood celebrities who turned into an author.



Pooja dhar





Posted on March 22, 2021 at 4:36 p.m. 1 / 11 Bollywood celebrities who turned into writers The Bollywood industry is one of the largest film industries in the world where people from all corners and corners have the opportunity to showcase their talent. Films in this industry are mostly made on a massive scale and are successful at the box office. Many artists see their fair share of ups and downs in Bollywood because it is very difficult to keep up with this world of entertainment. Many Bollywood celebrities are often spotted taking the place of a writer to release their book on what they have understood and learned in their careers and journeys in the industry. Here are the names of ten Bollywood celebrities who have already achieved a very successful place in their careers and have decided to write up their experiences for the public to read. Take a look below. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 11 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyankas’ Memoir, Unfinished recently released and is already the best-selling novel. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 11 Twinkle khanna The famous’ 90s star wrote 3 popular novels, Ms. Funnybones: Shes Like You and Many Like Me, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pajamas are Forgiving. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 11 Karan johar One of Bollywood’s greatest filmmakers co-wrote his biography, titled An Unsuitable Boy with Poonam Saxena. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 11 Emraan hashmi The Mumbai Saga star co-wrote the novel A Kiss of Life, with Bilal Siddiqui, which revolves around the story of a father whose child is battling cancer. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 11 Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana has co-authored an autobiographical book with his wife Tahira Kashyap, titled Cracking the Code: My Trip to Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 11 Tisca Chopra Tisca has writing skills in her blood as she is the great-niece of the very popular writer Khushwant Singh and wrote the book Acting Smart: Your ticket to Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 11 Rishi kapoor The Bollywood star had published his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. Photo credit: Instagram

9 / 11 Anupam kher The critically acclaimed actor has written inspirational books titled The Best Thing About You is You and Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography. Photo credit: Instagram

ten / 11 Karisma kapoor The Kapoor family star wrote the book, My Yummy Mummy Guide: From Getting Pregnant to Losing All The Weight and Beyond. Photo credit: Instagram

11 / 11 Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan has written a bestselling novel titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. Photo credit: Instagram







