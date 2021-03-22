Redwing Differences between the show and the comics

Redwing is featured in the MCU’s The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, but he’s very different from the comic book version. Here’s how and why.

The Falcon and the Winter SoldierRedwing is almost unrecognizable from its comic book counterpart, but the changes work much better with the MCU’s styling.Falcon and Winter Soldier kicked off with a daring debut on Disney +, mixing the typical high-octane superhero action fans have come to expect from Kevin Feige’s sandbox, while simultaneously exploring Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson more personally than ever before .

The opening episode (ominously titled “New World Order”) is punctuated by a gigantic aerial sequence that is among the most visually impressive in the MCU, small screen or otherwise. Working for the US Army as a contractor, Sam Wilson straps onto his Falcon gear to take down the LAF and their apparent leader, Georges Batroc, last seen atCaptain America: The Winter Soldier. After infiltrating the hijacked plane, Wilson chases the flying goons in the air and over other enemy ships, while detonating the various vehicles trying to cut its metal wings. The mission is successful, but Bucky still trying to figure out the ins and outs of Tinder and find new ways to upset his therapist, Falcon performs the rescue on his own.

Fortunately, Sam is notentirelyfly solo. In addition to Intelligence Officer Torres offering important information from the ground (i.e. entering Libyan airspace = bad), Falcon can count on his trusty Redwing for help, and his sidekick plays a key role in protecting Sam from enemies in the fight against Tunisia. Fans of Marvel comics will recognize Redwing as a key aspect of the Falcon character, but this bird is very different in live action. WhichFalcon and Winter Soldier changed, and why?

Redwing in Marvel Comics

MCU fans might be surprised to learn that Redwing is a true living Falcon in the Marvel comics – a bird who accompanies Sam Wilson while battling crime on the troubled streets of Harlem. Plus, Redwing is closely linked to the story of how Sam Wilson becomes Falcon in the first place. Unlike Anthony Mackie’s character in the MCU, the original Sam Wilson received his powers through the Red Skull as part of a grand plan to defeat Captain America once and for all, but it’s Redwing the bird who meets the first red, white and blue Avenger. in Captain America # 117. Sent to face the exiles on a remote island, Steve Rogers is aided against the natives by a mysterious bird who is strangely adept at kicking in the ass, and Cap soon follows this hawk to his trainer,theFalcon. Sam Wilson claims to be a bird fanatic, and Redwing is his personal and highly trained avian accomplice.

A later issue reveals that Red Skull used his Cosmic Cube to create the superhero character of Sam Wilson, giving him the ability to communicate telepathically with Redwing. It’s this psychic connection that allows Falcon and Redwing to fight with such fluidity and cooperation, and Wilson can also use his flying partner as a scout, literally seeing through the bird’s eyes. Redwing is ubiquitous throughout the FalconCaptain America appearances, his solo run and the role of Wilson replacing Steve Rogers. The bird even fights alongside its master as part of the Avengers, staying true to all levels. In 2015, Redwing received a gothic upgrade thanks to Baron Blood, who bit the hawk and turned it into something of a flying vampiric hybrid.

Redwing as a drone in the MCU

Redwing debuted with the MCU inCaptain America: Civil War, but that impressive crimson plumage has been replaced by the cold metal of a high-tech drone. Officially referred to as the eye-catching title of “Stark Drone MK82 922 V 80Z V2 Prototype Unit V6”, Redwing was created by Tony Stark after Sam Wilson joined the Avengers thoroughly. time. The drone was used for reconnaissance in Lagos during the opening sequence ofCaptain America: Civil War, but proved her combat skills by deploying machine guns to help Black Widow out of a sticky situation … even though she refused to thank him. Redwing later proved effective against Team Stark’s Spider-Man, as well as Iron Man himself. The cute but deadly drone makes a cameo appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, splitting into three smaller units and piercing enemies like hot butter.Falcon and Winter Soldierreally does Redwing justice. The introductory action show reveals a laser attachment strong enough to cut through a plane’s fuselage, and powerful rockets that bring down enemy planes.

There may not be appear be a great comparison between the magnificent intelligent bird from the Marvel comics and the MCU’s inflated $ 99 Amazon drone, but the two perform very similar functions for their respective Falcons. Anthony Mackie is able to command the Redwing with his voice, and the bot is obviously equipped with some sort of artificial intelligence that translates vague commands such as “get them out of our ass“in strategic maneuvers. These features give the effect of telepathic communication between Sam Wilson and his drone, mirroring the comic book character and his feathered friend. Onboard cameras and scanners mimic Falcon’s comedic ability to see through eyes of Redwing, and the drone is just as useful in combat as its rival animal.With its red paint job and bird-shaped design, the view of the MCU’s Redwing drone alongside Sam Wilson is visually similar to the Marvel airborne comic duo … from afar, and if you don’t look too closely.

Why Falcon & Winter Soldier’s Redwing is better for live action

It’s no surprise that the Mechanical Redwing is a much better fit for the MCU than an all-action psychic bird with vampiric tendencies. Marvel’s film franchise is (or perhaps, was * sob *) built around Tony Stark, and the engineering expertise of billionaire playboy philanthropist Robert Downey Jr. has been used to provide plausible explanations for the extravagant elements of the Marvel comics. Spider-Man’s costume, Captain America’s shield, and every damn inch of Vision’s body emanated from a Stark Lab, because anchoring the MCU’s superheroes in advanced technology is more believable than some of the things Stan Lee and his cohorts invented in the 1960s. Redwing is no exception; The image of a bright red bird preying on Chitauri invaders is nearly impossible to execute in a way that isn’t unintentionally hilarious, even for the mighty Marvel Studios.

Redwing’s switch to a drone also works best with Sam Wilson’s live-action origin story. In the comics, Falcon’s powers came from a mystical source (the Cosmic Cube), and his bird telepathy predated the mechanical wings for which Wilson would eventually become known. Associated with Falcon since its very first appearance, Redwing has naturally become a staple in Sam Wilson’s comic book lore. But the MCU is changing Sam’s story, presenting the character as a military veteran who uses a prototype of flight technology. Not only does this make Falcon’s wings its biggest selling point (rather than birdbending), but its backstory becomes technological in nature, with no inherent superpowers in sight. Explaining an authentic version of Redwing becomes difficult under such circumstances, and an advanced drone that Sam talks to as ifwere alive is the bestThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier can deliver within the rules and guidelines of the MCU.

