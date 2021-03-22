The alarmist reports of Covid19 having caught up with actor-director SatishKaushik are firmly put to rest by him. When I contacted my friend Satishon on Monday morning, he replied: There is no need to be alarmed. I feel much better now. Everything is under control.

I'm recovering, says Satish Kaushik

Why was Satish transferred to hospital after two days of quarantine at home? Yes, I was transferred to Kokilaben. It’s for the safety of my family. I have a little girl at home. And for my proper clinical care, that’s it. By the grace of God and good wishes from everyone, I would be fine in three or four days.

Satish was last seen onscreen in the self-directedKagaz, will be 65 next month.

