10 comic book stories to read before the Disney + series

With Ms. Marvel’s arrival at Disney Plus, new fans can get to know the superhero through some of his best stories so far.

Ms. Marvel is set to become a major Disney + streaming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of 2021. The series will certainly focus on the origin of Kamala Khan, the first Muslim superhero to play. in his own Marvel comic, but there are many other parts of his story that fans should be aware of entering the series.

From his debut in a sneaky cameo Captain marvel No.17 in November 2013, Ms. Marvel has become an integral part of the Marvel Universe. She’s been at the forefront of many major storylines both in her own title and across the entire Marvel Comics lineup.

ten Become the new Ms. Marvel

The most obvious place to start with Kamala Khan is at the beginning. Its story takes place in Ms. Marvel N ° 1 at the start of 2014. Co-created by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona, Kamala Khan discovers that she has surprising new powers thanks to her exposure to the Terrigen Mists.

His latent inhuman status owes some indebtedness to the editorial initiative of trying to replace the X-Men with the Inhumans in the comics (a product of the Fox / Disney film rights feud itself). Kamala becomes Ms. Marvel after meeting her idol, Captain Marvel, and is inspired to become a hero like her.

9 Fight the inventor

The first story arc of the book, It is not normal, pitted Ms. Marvel against her first villain, the Inventor. The inventor is a strange villain, to say the least. He’s a half-man, half-bird who is a cross between an attempted clone of Thomas Edison and a parrot. He used his genius intellect to build robots and fight off Kamala Khan, which showed off the book’s wacky spirit and the character who would become a big part of its appeal to readers.It is not normal won the 2015 Hugo award for best graphic history.

8 Team up with Spider-Man

Kamala Khan reminds some readers of Peter Parker, in that they are both very intelligent superheroes who started in their teens and use their powers for good. So it made sense that she ran into Spider-Man in the comics. She first meets Spider-Man when she fights the supervillain, Dr. Minerva. Minerva could now transform into a giant monster and it took the combined might of Spidey and Ms. Marvel to bring her down. She would become very close to another Spider-Man, Miles Morales, when she joined the Avengers.

7 Join the Avengers

Ms. Marvel joined the Avengers after earth-shattering events in the universe Secret wars in 2015. Iron Man invited her to join the team after helping fight an evil alien named Warbringer. Kamala joined a revitalized team that included Miles Morales, Sam Wilson (formerly the Falcon) then Captain America, Jane Foster as Thor and others.

Her tenure on the team was filled with excitement and adventure, but would lead to some difficult days in the years to come as she faced the harsh reality of being a hero.

6 Clash with Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau are destined to play part of their comic book history in Captain Marvel 2. It is possible that the same is true for Kamala and her idol Carol. One scenario that the MCU could ultimately rely on is Second civil war. This sequel to Marvel Comics’ historic event was perhaps even more destructive than the first, with Kamala and Carol arguing over Carol’s support for using a precog to identify criminals and threats before they hit it off. actually happen. Kamala would be on Iron Man’s side in the fight.

5 Meeting with Loki

Loki will also star in his own Disney + series, so it’s possible the Asgardian Trickster will make an appearance in Ms. Marvel. If he does, he’ll likely follow their unlikely comic book reunion. Loki meets after going to her high school in search of inventors and then intervenes in her personal life by accompanying her friend Bruno in her efforts to win Kamala’s heart. This all goes awry and ends with Ms. Marvel fighting Loki in the school gym, though they part on pretty good terms.

4 The beautiful Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel has grown and evolved since her debut, and she took a big step forward in 2019 when she secured a new title, The beautiful Ms. Marvel. She also got an update to her costume, which retained the iconic elements but added a few more details. She eventually returned to her first and iconic costume by number 12. This series brought her into conflict with the mysterious and deadly entity known as the Stormranger, a cybernetic Kamala lookalike forged from her nanotechnology costume. Kree.

3 Join the champions

Ms. Marvel’s falling out with Captain Marvel ultimately caused her to abandon the Avengers. Alongside her former teammates Nova and Spider-Man, she joins a new team, the Champions. The team also again included the Hulk, Amadeus Cho and Viv Vision, the Synthezoid daughter of The Vision from the eponymous comic book miniseries that influenced WandaVision.

The Champions are most likely a team the MCU could build on, and his adventures with the team, particularly during the Secret Empire scenario that saw HYDRA take control of the United States, may be roadmaps to the future on the big or small screen.

2 Prohibited

The most significant recent event involving Kamala and the Champions was his impending death. Viv Vision exploded in a battle against an Asgardian dragon, which left Kamala in a coma. When she woke up, all teenage superheroes had been banned by Congress. This act upset her, especially since she was unofficially known as the “Law of Kamala” in her honor. The Prohibited The storyline saw her trying to keep fighting for people who couldn’t fight for themselves alongside her fellow teenage heroes in Champions.

1 CRADLE

The consequence of becoming a thug led to the formation of CRADLE, or the organization Child Hero Reconnaissance and Disruption Law Enforcement. This government agency tracked down and apprehended teenage heroes who did not obey the new law. CRADLE took on Moon Girl and Ironheart, soon to be the star of his own Disney + series, in their homes. They also apprehended other champions when the team attempted to retaliate. CRADLE continues to chase the team, but Cyclops granted asylum to the champions in Krakoa, where they have no jurisdiction.

