David Dobrik quits photo app after Durte Dom rape allegation

YouTube star David Dobrik has stepped down as a board member of Dispo, a photography app he co-founded amid a sexual assault controversy surrounding a former collaborator known as Durte Dom.

Hours after venture capital firm Spark Capital divested itself of Dispo over allegations against Durte Dom, Insider reported on Monday that Dobrik quit the app, which was designed to make digital photos look like were taken with a disposable camera. Dobrik was also recently abandoned by DoorDash, Dollar Shave Club, EA Sports and other brands.

The departure of Dobriks Dispo is the latest development in the saga involving Durte Dom, a former member of the Dobriks Vlog Squad production set whose real name is Dominykas Zeglaitis. (The Vlog Squad is known for their absurd comedic video logs.)

Earlier this month, a woman accused Zeglaitis via Insider raping her while filming a video for the YouTube channel Dobriks in 2018. Since then, two other women have accused Zeglaitis via social networks inappropriate behavior.

In light of the latest news from the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik, the co-founder of Dispo, we have made the decision to sever all ties with the company, Spark Capital tweeted on Sunday evening.

We have resigned our position on the Board of Directors and are in the process of making arrangements to ensure that we do not take advantage of our recent investment in Dispo.

2 / We have resigned our position on the Board of Directors and are in the process of making arrangements to ensure that we do not take advantage of our recent investment in Dispo. – Spark Capital (@sparkcapital) March 22, 2021

Last Tuesday, Dobrik briefly responded to the rape allegation against Zeglaitis, pointing out that the couple are no longer in a working relationship. As part of an investigation by Insider, Zeglaitis’ accuser said she was too incapable of consenting to sexual activity during a Vlog Squad production shot by Dobrik.

Consent is something great, very important to me, Dobrik said in his latest YouTube video. Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that whatever video I produce has that person’s approval. And I also recognize that there are times when a person can change their mind and decide that they no longer want to be associated … then I will remove the video.

According to Insider, the video featuring Zeglaitis and his accuser was deleted by Dobrik at their request after garnering 5 million views on YouTube. Under the pseudonym Hannah, the woman told Insider that she and friends were recruited to participate in a project featuring Zeglaitis as a sex addict.

Zeglaitis reportedly invited Hannah and others to his apartment, where the Vlog Squad offered them alcohol, and Dobrik filmed Hannah and Zeglaitis entering the latter’s bedroom. In the video, titled SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE !!, the scene is part of a group sex story. At the time, Zeglaitis was 23 and Hannah 20.

Zeglaitis did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. He previously declined to comment on the Hannahs account when contacted by Insider and had not been active on YouTube or social media since the story surfaced.

With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore like Dom and the others … I chose to distance myself because I don’t line up with some of the actions, and I can’t stand any type of misconduct, Dobrik continued on his YouTube. declaration.

I was really disappointed with some of my friends. And, for this reason, I parted ways with many of them. Whatever video I make, my main goal is to make people happy and inspire people, and I never want anything to stand in the way. … I’m sorry if I let you down, and things like that won’t happen again.