Entertainment
Demi Lovato’s dad, Patrick Lovato, features prominently in new docu-series
Demi Lovato is no stranger to the spotlight, but in her upcoming documentary series on YouTube Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the singer and former Disney star is opening up new ways on her history with addiction in particular, the circumstances surrounding the 2018 overdose that nearly killed her. The four-part documentary, which begins March 23, doesn’t hesitate to delve into some of the most traumatic and painful experiences in Lovatos’ life, spanning everything from sexual assault to the medical issues she still has to deal with after her overdose. .
One of the people Demi talks about in the documentary is his late father, Patrick Lovato, died in June 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Demi had a difficult relationship with her father, from whom she was separated for a long time in part because of her history of abusive behavior towards his mother, Dianna De La Garza. In his 2018 memoirs, Falling with wings: a story of mothers, Dianna De La Garza wrote about her experience of domestic violence during her marriage to Patrick Lovato, which ended in 1994. I thought I could change it, and I think victims of domestic violence often feel the same, De La Garza wrote. You won’t always be able to change someone, no matter how much you want to. Shortly after leaving Demis’ father, Dianna remarried her current husband, Eddie De La Garza.
Lovatos’ father was diagnosed suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and also struggling with drug addiction and alcoholism. She talked about his fathers have addiction problems compared to his in his 2017 documentary Simply complicated. My father was a drug addict and an alcoholic, Lovato said at the time. I guess I always looked for what he found in drugs and alcohol because he was happy with it, and he chose that over a family.
Despite their difficult relationship, Lovatos’ relationship with his father had would have slightly improved before his death. I was in great conflict when he passed away because he was abusive, Lovato said People magazine in 2015, two years after the death of his father. He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person and he wanted to have his family. When my mom married my step dad he still had that big heart where he said, I’m so happy that Eddies is taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could have done.
In September 2020, Lovato wrote a letter for Vogue in which, amid comments on Black Lives Matter and mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, she spoke of writing her father a letter of gratitude. There was the anniversary of my father’s death, which is a few days after Father’s Day a really tough time of year for me, Lovato said. But this year something has happened. I wrote him a letter of gratitude, thanking him for everything I got from him. It was this beautiful release of all the resentments I had towards him. I realized, for the first time, that I wasn’t going to have any problems with Dad for the rest of my life.
If you or someone you know is looking for help with mental health issues, visit National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential treatment references, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website (SAMHSA), or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.
