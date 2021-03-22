Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR comic gets live-action movie and anime show on Netflix





Keanu Reeves’ hyperviolent new comic book BRZRKR is being adapted as both a live-action movie and an animated series on Netflix, with Reeves in both.

Keanu reevessBRZRKR The comic will be adapted for both a live-action feature film and an animated series on Netflix. The comic, written by Reeves and Matt Kindt and illustrated by Ron Garney, launched its first issue of a twelve-issue limited series on March 3. BRZRKR will now be transformed into a much larger multimedia franchise. Published by BOOM! The studios, BRZRKR follows the violent escapades of B, an immortal warrior cursed to fight across Earth for 80,000 years, eventually becoming an agent of the United States government. Reeves conceived the original idea for the story, and B’s character is visually based on him. In many ways, BRZRKR seems to wear the same unstoppable action hero motifs that Reeves has since become famous for John wick, only on the comics page instead of the movie screen. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why No One Can Outperform John Wick As An Action Series According to Netflix, however, BRZRKR won’t be just a comic book for much longer. In an official press release, the streamer announced that it had acquired the adaptation rights for BRZRKR and is developing both a live-action movie and a spin-off animated series based on it. Reeves will star and produce the film and voice B’s character in the anime. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will also be producing for BOOM! Studios and Stephen Hamel will produce for Company Films. No casting news or release information has been released yet. From the first John wick became a huge success, Keanu Reeves enjoyed a massive popularity surge. From blockbuster action movies to internet memes, he’s become one of the most popular modern figures in pop culture. The retro action styles of BRZRKR fits in perfectly with the brand Reeves has cultivated in recent years, and B’s character even looks like an immortal version of John Wick in many ways. As the streaming wars intensify between Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros., ViacomCBS, and other competitors, the development of franchises capable of sustaining multiple entries and spinoffs has become increasingly important. Looks like Netflix is ​​hoping BRZRKR can become such a brand, and with Reeves in mind, it certainly has a lot of potential. With The matrix 4 and John Wick Chapter 4 both on the horizon too, there is plenty for Keanu Reeves fans to do in the near future. With luck, BRZRKR could deliver the same quality of sleek action as previous Reeves movies. Next: Every Keanu Reeves Movie Ranked From Worst To Best Source: Netflix Injustice Game Creator has a suggestion for Zack Snyders Justice League 2 title

