Linda Ronstadt sells catalog to Irving Azoff’s iconic group of artists





Linda ronstadt sold its recorded music assets in partnership with Irving Azoffthe new company Iconic Artists Group. Iconic will partner with Ronstadt and his team leader John boylan and personal assistant JAnet stark, to market its catalog and preserve its heritage in the digital age. This partnership will allow Iconic to present Ronstadts' timeless music to new generations of fans. I am very happy with this partnership, says Ronstadt. It is extremely gratifying to be in the company of Irving Azoff, his team and his family of great artists, many of whom have been my friends and colleagues for years. It feels like home. Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, having sung on over 120 albums. She has around 31 gold and platinum records and has sold over 100 million records worldwide with hits including Youre No Good, Blue Bayou, the duet Somewhere Out There with James Ingram and Dont Know Much with Aaron Neville. . She won her 11th Grammy for Best Musical Feature for her documentary Linda Ronstadt: The sound of my voice at recent prices. In 1972, when I arrived in Los Angeles to pursue my dreams in the music business, as fate would have it, I quickly became the best friend and best manager of Glenn Frey and Don Henley, "says Azoff. . "Without Linda Ronstadt and John Boylan, there never would have been eagles. We were friends and family and grew up together, and what a trip that has been. The countless tours with the Eagles and Linda and their collaborations are the backbone of Southern California music history. For Linda and John, entrusting us with the honor of advancing her work is one of the most satisfying moments of my career. Lindas' talent is unparalleled, but his courage and commitment to making important music of many genres is his legacy. We will preserve this heritage for her at all costs. Thanks, Linda and John. We won't let you down. The Ronstadt deal follows Iconics 'recent announcement to purchase David Crosbys' catalog, including his publishing and recorded music rights, his solo work and his work with The Byrds; Crosby and Nash; Crosby, Stills and Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Iconic also recently partnered with the legendary Beach Boys to purchase a controlling stake in their catalog, including sound recordings, the brand, some musical compositions and memorabilia.







