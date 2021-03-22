Salma Hayek impresses with sleek hair transformation in gorgeous pic





March 22, 2021 – 10:12 pm GMT



Rebecca lewis Salma Hayek shared mind-blowing hair transformation, leaving fans blown away

Salma hayek shared a mind-blowing hair transformation, leaving fans in awe. The actress posted a gorgeous throwback pic that showed her with a sleek and sleek bob. The photo, taken several years ago, was captioned jokingly: “Let’s go back to a time when you could sign autographs with your mouth open and without a mask.” “So beautiful,” one fan shared while another called her “Bella,” which is pretty in Spanish. MORE: Salma Hayek celebrates love in stunning selfie Salma shared this great flashback Mum of a child usually rocks a longer style, while last weekend she showed off her natural waves with a stunning pool slam. The Frida actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a bright purple swimsuit as she posed on the beach in front of a light blue infinity pool. The Hollywood star teamed her beachwear with an oversized pair of sunglasses and wore her long brown hair in her natural waves. MORE: Salma Hayek reveals how her teenage daughter inspired her latest project She recently shared a gorgeous pool photo Since the end of February, Salma and her family have been in Los Angeles. The actress took her family with her when she headed to the state to present an award at the Golden Globes, and they enjoyed every moment of their time there. Earlier this month, the star shared a rare photo of herself with her teenage daughter Valentina, 13, on a quad bike ride through the desert. Salma spent the last month in LA Salma had spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and their daughter. Valentina turned 13 in September and Salma was open about how she was struggling to stay stuck at home. “The lockdown was very difficult for a teenager,” Salma said in an interview with The Telegraph after the first lockdown. “My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her homework online on her own, but she didn’t like it. She also missed her friends a lot.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here







