Harry and Meghan E! True Hollywood Story Live Stream (3/22): How To Watch Online For Free, TV, Time





If you can’t seem to get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The E! True Hollywood Story takes a deep dive into the couple on Monday, March 22. broadcast live on fuboTV. Expect to see the curtain drawn on everyone and everything, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in particular, how their battle with the media, racism, family drama and royal traditions have made their union stronger. Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview divided people around the world earlier this month, rocking an institution struggling to modernize with allegations of racism and insensitivity to a woman struggling with thoughts of suicide. During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also revealed that the issues had severed relations with his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William, shedding light on the depth of family divisions that led the couple to to retire from his royal duties and to relocate. in California last year. Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable within the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts and said one family member was concerned about the color of her unborn child’s skin. The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, prompting a wave of speculation about who it could be. The E! The True Hollywood Story is scheduled to air Monday at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. ET) and stream live on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. E! will broadcast the special. Winfreys’ interview with Prince Harry and Meghan reached an estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

