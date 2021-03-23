SXSW returned with genuine joy. Here are 15 of the best acts.





JADE JACKSON and AUBRIE SELLERS Two Los Angeles-based roots rock songwriters with solo careers decided to write together in their forties and emerged as a duo. Their video set for SXSW, with a partially obscured backup tape, was their first public performance. They leaned into electric southern rock stomps, shared modal harmonies, and introduced a new waltz of about a year without gigs: I want to get back to how it was before we had a distance between us, Jackson sang. MILLENNIUM PARADE Live Nation Japan sent SXSW a scale production of a gig featuring melancholy synth-pop group DAN, cheerfully arrogant rapper-singer Awich (surrounded by dancers) and the full-scale Millennium Parade overload, a large group led by Daiki Tsuneta with two of the drummers, many computers and keyboards and several lead singers, both male and female. He returned to the bustling and top-of-the-horn R&B of Earth, Wind & Fire, added some late-day sound weight and occasional rap, and surrounded himself with a video barrage that propelled him into a Blade Runner / future anime landscape. In 2992, between a murderous bass line and a floating orchestral arrangement, Ermhoi sang. In this life we ​​are living, everyone feels confused, maybe confused, but elated. HARU NEMURI Japanese songwriter Haru Nemuri started her set, which looked like a one-take video, as if it was going to be soft and wispy. She was alone in a room and was knocking almost in a low voice over a looping chorus of female voices, with notes from Bjrk and Meredith Monk. But when she suddenly opened a door and ran upstairs to a rooftop, hard rock guitars and a drumbeat came in, and her voice turned into a scream. Her next song was by a screamed rap rocker named BANG and, after a breathless speech about wanting her music to create something precious on this planet, she was spinning and rapping at full speed to a galloping beat and chords of dense organ; the song title and the chorus hook was Riot. ONIPA Based in Sheffield, England, Onipa was inspired by music from all over Africa. Onipa means human in Akan, a language in Ghana, and its music had roots in Ghana, Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Algeria, as well as allusions to the African diaspora. The lyrics were in English, while the grooves were fusions that prioritized the momentum.

