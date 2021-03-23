Wanted Capitol Rioter draws a comparison with Rick Moranis





The FBI tweeted the photo of a suspect wanted for storming the Capitol on January 6. Users are now flooding the responses with photos of Rick Moranis.

Social media jokesHoney, I cut down on the kidsStar, Rick moranis, started trending after the FBI shared a photo of his lookalike, wanted for participating in the violent insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan.6. The 67-year-old actor has remained mostly out of public view since the early 2000s. However, his name recently made headlines late last year after someone attacked him. randomly in New York. Moranis rose to fame in the 1980s and gained extensive filmography. After playing a few minor characters, Moranis’ career exploded when he played the role of Louis Tully in Ghost hunters.Moran went on to star in blockbuster comedies likeHoney, I cut the kids down and the Star Wars parody,Space ballsAfter his wife died of cancer, Moranis retired from acting to focus on raising his children. Except for a few cameos and minor roles, Moranis has been retired for the most part. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Ghostbusters 3: Why Rick Moranis Isn’t Returning For The Afterlife Now, Moranis’s name has been around the internet because of his resemblance to another man wearing a helmet and a pair of thick glasses. On Sunday, the FBI tweeted a photo of one of the pro-Trumpmob insurgents who stormed the Capitol building in January. The guy in the photo managed to escape arrest, so the FBI asked people for advice on the man. Since then, people have been flooding responses to say that they recognize someone else who looks as the wanted suspect: famous’ 80s actor Rick Moranis. Continue below to see some of the tweets below: For anyone who is still convinced that the man in the picture is Moranis,TMZ contacted the FBI and Moranis team to make sure the suspect is someone else. They confirmed that it was not him, so it appears that thislookslike Moranis. The fact that the suspect was caught wearing thick glasses and a helmet (not unlike that ofSpace balls) just makes the resemblance stronger. As for the real Rick moranis he is still mostly retired. There was chatter for him to make an appearanceGhostbusters: the afterlife, but these rumors have been debunked. That said, Moranis is meant to return to another franchise from his past; last year it was reported that he would reprise his role in another sequel toHoney, I cut down on the kids. So it looks like there will be another chance to see Moranis on the screens again, and this time it won’t be a doppelganger. Next: Facebook Denounces Capitol Riot, But Is His Misinformation To Blame? Sources:TMZ, Miscellaneous (see above) Star Wars: Mark Hamill Wild Luke Skywalker conspiracy theory jokes

