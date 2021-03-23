Costumes in the dramas of the Bollywood period





Bollywood is known for making costumes a central part of storytelling, especially when it comes to period dramas. If his Ashutosh Gowarikers Jodhaa Akbar or Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Devdas, the filmmakers went out of their way to get the costumes right. Let’s take a look at some of the most elaborate costumes in Bollywood movies. 1. Jodhaa Akbar

Source: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO In the film, Hrithik Roshan played the character of Mughal ruler Akbar while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character was based on Princess Rajput Jodha. In order to give authenticity to their characters, designer Neeta Lulla focused on lehengas adorned with zardozi, kundan, and drop work for the Ashs costumes. Besides clothes, accessories consisted of heavy chokers, multi-layered necklaces, etc. 2. Devdas Source: Instagram / abujanisandeepkhosla Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas remains one of the most popular Bollywood period dramas of all time. In the film, Madhuri Dixit tried out the role of Chandramukhi, a courtesan who falls in love with the elusive Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan). Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created the iconic mirror work ghagra, which was carried out by a team of highly skilled craftsmen over a period of two months. In the end, he weighed 10 kilos on the film sets. 3. Bajirao Mastani Source: YouTube / Eros Now Music Another Bhansali production, this one starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Since Singh played the role of the warrior Maratha Peshwa Bajirao, he was mainly dressed in dhotis and angrakhas. Padukones Mastani was seen in Shararas as a reflection of his Persian descent. Chopra Jonass character’s Kashibais wardrobe consisted of traditional Maharashtrian pieces like Nauvari saris. 4. Padmaavat Source: YouTube / Studios Viacom18 Yet another period drama from the Bhansali stable, Padmaavat had Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor playing the roles of Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh tried out the role of antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Rimple and Harpreet Narula, based in Delhi, worked on Padukones costumes, made from old textiles and showcasing traditional works such as mukke ka kaam, pakko bharat, salma-sitara, among others. 5. Kalank Source: YouTube / FoxStarHindi Although the film took place at the box office, the costumes worn by Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit were noteworthy. With the story set in the pre-independence era, designer Manish Malhotra kept the color palette muted and worked with cotton, chikankari, and vegetable dyes to create costumes reminiscent of that era. The ghararas, shararas, and lamba poncha salwar has gained popularity due to its authenticity. Have you watched these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Instagram / abujanisandeepkhosla and Bhansali Productions, Amber Entertainment, Eros International







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos