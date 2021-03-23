“Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna”, Virat Kohli Uses Bollywood Song To Ask Questions About KL Rahuls Form





Indian captain Virat Kohli was at his best in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI between India and England which will be played on March 23 at MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. India, which won both the Test and T20I series, will aim for a triple peat by winning the ODI series. However, they come up against the ODI world champions and England’s No.1 ranked team. The three ODIs will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 behind closed doors. India is also living up to the Test Series and the T20I Series victory over England recently and will try to do their best. There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket setup: Virat Kohli on KL Rahuls form On the eve of the first ODI between India and England in Pune, Virat Kohli allayed concerns about KL Rahuls’ form. He then used a few lines from the 1972 Hindi film Amar Prem, starring Rajesh Khanna, to answer a question about the batting collapse of Karnataka batsmen. The subject of form and out of form reminds me of the song Kuch toh log kehenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Chhodo bekaar ki baaton mein kaheen beet na jaaye rainaa (People will say something or the other, it’s people’s job to say something. Forget all those unnecessary things or our night will end right around them), Said Virat Kohli. There is a lot of impatience outside of the cricket setup, and everyone has a point of view. Some people form an opinion on what the player thinks, and that becomes a judgment. When a player is down, some people like to have fun at their expense and pull them down more, he added. The team has a system in place to help out of form players like KL Rahul: Virat Kohli Virat Kohli spoke about the Indian squad management system in place to help out of form players keep them safe in their mental capacities as the external ‘noise’ can be overwhelming. As part of team management, we know how to handle this. Personally, the player suffers from a somewhat difficult phase. It’s not like he forgets how to play. It becomes a matter of mental clarity, which takes its toll. At the same time, when the player knows what they are talking about on the outside, it is another external factor that he puts in his system, Said Virat Kohli. All of that outside talk is bullshit. From the start of my career to this day, all of this outside talk has been bullshit to me. Why are we saying something? What agenda does the person have? For what premise is established? We don’t even let those thoughts enter the team, and even in the future, we will continue to do so. At the same time, we will continue to support our players and try to provide them with good mental space., he said of keeping the players in a safe and positive mental space. The first ODI between India and England will be played on March 23 from 3:30 p.m. IST at MCA Stadium in Pune. Also read: Virat Kohli fires shots at England squad for failing to show cricket spirit







