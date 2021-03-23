Indo-American influencer Naina Batra reveals how Bollywood movies got her dancing

Dance Queen Naina Batra joined us at Pinkvilla USA for a head on our segment of Break stereotypes. The Nainas dance choreography is not only adored by many on the internet, but it will also make you dance every time you lead it. Naina is a dancer, choreographer and physiotherapist. Asked about the inspiration behind her amazing dances, Naina said it was something that came very naturally to her.

Naina said, Honestly, it’s one of those things that comes naturally to me. So, I don’t know what sparks me, but I would say Bollywood movies made me dance. It’s something I’ve always looked up and thought I want to be able to do this someday. Just that feeling of being an artist and entertaining the audience on stage, especially through dancing, is something that I always rethink.

When asked if she ever figured out that she would be a digital influencer via dance, Naina replied: Absolutely not, if you go back 10 years or 15 years ago, in fact these platforms don’t. did not even exist at the time. There was no YouTube or Instagram so I think it just started with a stepping stone where I was leaving my room because I would be dancing in my room all day. I think there are so many women that I can connect with, who tell me the same thing. The next step would be to play locally and then from there one thing leads to another. I was just relying on comments to motivate me to do better and fairly quickly, YouTube and social media were at my feet. Everyone has access to it and so yes, it is. If I remember at the time, there was no way that this would happen.

When asked if online trolls bother her, Naina replied: No, they don’t. It’s not just online. You also get negative feedback in real life from people you know. But I’m just my heart.

