Sophie Choudry often shares great photos of herself on her Instagram feed. Most often, she shares fitness videos and flaunts her curves in bikini pictures. However, the actress reveals that she wasn’t always so confident in her body and that there was a time when she was afraid to wear a bikini.

Sophie recently appeared on the cover of Global Spa in which she is seen posing in a red two piece bikini on a beach. In another post, she shared the photo and shared a post about body positivity. A lot of people probably think I have always been confident in this body. Truth be told, when I was asked to wear a bikini during MTV days, it totally scared me … to the point of wanting to quit !! I felt everyone around me was skinny and there I was, full of curves, flaws and superficial confidence. It took me years to understand how important it is to love yourself, work on your physical and mental health, and accept that the most glorious thing about me is that I am unique… as we all are. “

Even now some days I feel fitter / happier / prettier than others, but I hug everything and just get back on track. None of us are perfect, we all have our insecurities, but try to be kind to yourself and you’ll see how even your flaws turn out beautiful because, frankly, being perfect is boring, she added.

