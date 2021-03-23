Entertainment
‘Mumbaikar’ creators unveil Vijay Sethupathi’s first intriguing look since his Bollywood debut
The creators of the next film Mumbaikar starring versatile actors Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles have finally unveiled the Vijay First Look poster. The actor who was recently announced as a national winner in the Best Supporting Actor category for the film Super Deluxe is seen wearing a costume while holding a pistol in his hand.
Mumbaikar Creators Unveil Vijay Sethupathi’s First Look
According to media reports, the actor is expected to play Munishkanth’s earnings in the Hindi remake. Director Santhosh Sivan will also mark Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in the language. In addition to donning a powerful look, the actor is also seen with a child in a school uniform whose mouth is covered with a cloth, in keeping with the theme of the film’s action thriller.
While sharing the look, the actor wrote: “#Mumbaikar Smiley face @santoshsivan sir.” The film, which finally aired the first week of January this year, had come full circle after filming for nearly a month and a half in Mumbai and its adjacent areas. The film Mumbaikar is an action thriller that will feature Vikrant Massey in an all-new avatar.
Apparently, Vikrant is said to be seen trying out the role of an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi, which is sure to spark fans’ curiosity. Besides the two big stars, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Apparently, the directors are planning a theatrical release of the film towards the end of May.
On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi, who was announced the winner of the national award in the Best Supporting Actor category, took to Twitter and thanked director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for his vision. “Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja and everyone, # SuperDeluxe #Shilpa,” he tweeted.
Super Deluxe a 2019 Tamil language Indian film was co-written, co-produced and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The film includes four interwoven stories shown in parallel.
