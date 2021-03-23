Entertainment
Blake Shelton jokes about Kelly Clarkson for firing Adam Levine
Adam levine may have left “The Voice”, but it is still on the minds of other coaches.
Competitor Keegan Ferrell, 21, reinvigorated the memory of Levine, an original trainer since the show’s debut in 2011, with his “She Will Be Loved” trend from Maroon 5.
Ferrell got two chair rounds from Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. And as the teams fill up quickly, it’s safe to say the coaches didn’t fight fairly on the final night of the blind auditions on Monday.
“I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote and sang this song,” Shelton said, referring to Levine, who left the successful NBC competition after 16 seasons in 2019.
The country singer relied on his usual tactic to attract singers to his team: lying.
“Take note of who’s missing and who’s in that chair. I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson fired Adam, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there,” Shelton said, adding that the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show “Is An NBC Bully:” This Network Means ‘Nothing But Clarkson’. “
‘The voice’:Adam Levine says if he will come back
Last week on ‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson video of Gwen Stefani attacking Blake Shelton backfires
After repeatedly opposing Levine’s dismissal, Clarkson finally decided to embrace the boss character Shelton had forced on him with some “Game of Thrones” the references.
“They are all liars. I will be Khalessi. I am powerful,” she said, referring to Emilia Clarke’s fierce character, Daenerys Targaryen. “Who do you want to go with? Strong or weak?”
But it looks like Clarkson may not be aware of Khalessi’s fate because, like Daenerys Targaryen, Clarkson’s chances of winning Ferrell have run out.
Shelton sprayed Salton Clarkson’s wound while walking on the moon in front of her. Clarkson sulked, “I don’t know what’s going on today. I haven’t had anyone to choose me.”
‘The voice:’Blake Shelton denounces Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ race
After:Nick Jonas may need ice cream after slamming his head on the button on the John Legend block
His luck quickly turned as there was simply no other coach to compete against: Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend had each filled their squad of 10 singers.
“Alright Kelly, you have that,” Jonas said, before Clarkson quickly added, “Yeah, now because nobody’s against me.”
The former “American Idol” completed his team with 21 yearsAinae following his moving interpretation of “Best Part” by Daniel César.
“I’m so excited I don’t have to fight someone else for you,” Clarkson said, “because I feel like I would have definitely lost.”
Shelton noted that this season has been very fierce: “I don’t know what it’s about this season, but you’re like extra villains. Like you’re very competitive.”
And the competition has only just begun. “The Voice” will return to NBC on March 29 for the Battle Rounds.
Premiere of ‘The Voice’:Blake Shelton stranded singer with ‘triple threat mullet’
After:John Legend and Kelly Clarkson say goodbye to Adam Levine as he comes out
