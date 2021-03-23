Live entertainment shows from April at Emagine Royal Oak





With the lack of new Hollywood movies due to COVID-19, Emagine Entertainment in Royal Oak is taking matters into their own hands with live events in their auditoriums. Emagine and Litchfield Productions have teamed up to create “LIVE @ Emagine“, According to a press release. Live events will be organized with local, regional and national artists starting Friday April 9. A variety of live entertainment options will be available, with music acts, DJs and comedians weekly. “We had done a handful of live events over the years at Emagine, nothing substantial,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “With the delay in Hollywood for the release of new films, we just thought it was a natural use of our facilities, of our beautiful auditoriums, to host live events … especially with the small and medium venues. size still closed and these artists having nowhere to earn their income or play, so we thought it was a natural victory for the artists and Emagine. “ Each show will receive a ticket separately. Seats will be spaced out to follow current COVID-19 mandates, the statement said. Seating options include a private box that can accommodate up to 15 people, luxury recliners, high tables and chairs or seating at the ground floor. Each option available at different prices. After:First feature film directed by Iraqi-American women, novel created by a local author After:Cynthia Erivo talks about becoming the queen of soul in ‘Genius: Aretha’ “We plan to make April a pretty busy month, with over 20 separate events,” LaVerde said. “As Hollywood ramps up the release of new movies, we’ll do this more as a special occasion, but we certainly continue to believe that the best thing Emagine can do for his business is to continue showing alternative content and providing new experiences for our customers, and this is just one of the many initiatives we will be working on over the next year. “ Events will begin at the Royal Oak site and, depending on demand, arrangements can eventually be made to include performers across the United States. The live experience will feature all of the favorite teams that are popular with customers, including interactive lighting, cutting-edge audiovisual technology, and a full bar with upgraded concessions. The theater will apply all latest COVID-19 health and safety regulations, including social distancing and mask wearing guidelines throughout each event. The auditorium can seat 255 people, according to LaVerde. Emagine limits capacity to a crowd of 125 people. On April 9, Ann Arbor native Laith Al-Saadi and NBCs The Voice Season 10 finalist will kick off the live events at 8 p.m., the statement said. Laith will perform his authentic blend of blues, soul and classic rock. Tickets for this event will start at $ 70. The following Saturday, April 10, comedian Spencer James will perform live at 10 PM. Tickets start at $ 15. More shows and tickets can be found at www.emagine-entertainment.com. Additional events and times will be broadcast each week. Contact Nour Rahal at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter@ nrahal To subscribe, go tofreep.com/specialoffer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos