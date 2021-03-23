Viewers accuse JWoww of casting shade on Angelina on IG





JWoww’s post about not using filters on photos has left fans accusing him of casting a shadow over Angelina. Angelina is known to use filters in her photos.

The drama may be over, but the shadows continue to cast. Jersey Shore Fans accuse Jenni “JWoww” Farley of casting a shadow over Angelina Pivarnick in her latest Instagram post. JWoww’s post encouraged its followers not to use filters on their photos and instead display their natural beauty. Angelina, like many other Instagram users, is known to constantly use filters on her photos. Angelina recently hinted that she would be doing more plastic surgery, leaving fans concerned that she was doing too much. JWoww and Angelina have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. For most of the show’s fourth season, the two weren’t even on good terms. It wasn’t until the last episode that they finally resolved their ongoing issues with Angelina’s marriage and enjoyed the final days of their trip to Vegas. The entire cast recently took a trip to the mountains together to continue filming. We assume that Angelina was there. However, she was one of the only roommates who didn’t post pictures of the winter resort. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Jersey Shore: Snooki Posts Photo With Husband, Calls ‘Rare Sighting’ There may still be unresolved issues between JWoww and Angelina. Over the weekend, JWoww posted a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram. On the left, a photo without makeup and without filter. On the right was the same image, with a filter that completely changed JWoww’s look. The side-by-side images were drastically different. The filter put a face full of glamorous makeup on JWoww. In the caption, JWoww encouraged his subscribers not to use filters. Instead, she encouraged them to love themselves for who they are. Fans quickly called JWoww for his post. Many assume this was a subtle blow to Angelina because she tends to use filters on almost all photos. A comment on his post noted that JWoww’s images tend to be airbrushed or altered. JWoww responded to the fan, claiming that she does not edit her photos. Instead, she uses bright lights just because she’s too lazy to take the time to edit them. The post was seen to be quite hypocritical as JWoww has had a large amount of plastic surgery in the past which is considered to be somewhat equivalent to using filters. Even JWoww’s fiancé, Zack Clayton, left a rolling-eyed emoji in the comments section. Zack proposed to JWoww in February after two years of intermittent dating. He was also a part of the cast’s recent trip, which left fans quite disappointed that he was on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. With another wedding in the near future for the group, it’s unclear whether JWoww will risk inviting Angelina on her big day. Next: Jersey Shore: Pauly D Admits Cast Shocked By JWoww’s Engagement Source: Reddit, JWoww 90 Days of Engagement fans think Deavan Cleggs’ new look is weird

About the Author Gianna Nocera

(357 Articles published)

Gianna is a 23 year old reality TV fanatic. She spent her free time in college working for one of the top 40 radio stations, where she was always up to date with the latest entertainment news. Now, when she's not watching Dancing with the Stars or Keeping up with the Kardashians, you can find her at the gym doing some heavy work.







