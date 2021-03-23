American Idol: NJ Claudia Conway eliminated with Samantha Sharpe after duos

Claudia Conways’ American Idol Race is over. The same was true for her compatriot Samantha Sharpe after the duets round of Hollywood Week on Monday.

On this season of the ABC series, contestants were not allowed to choose their duo partners.

Alpines Conway, 16, the daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been matched with a candidate Hannah everhart. The duo, nicknamed Rollin on Sass, performed Harry Styles’ 2017 song Sign of the Times.

While Everhart originally wasn’t too keen on working with Conway, she momentarily left the practice area rather than facing her partner, and then warmed up with the Jersey contender, going all the way up to ‘to tell her that you are a truly wonderful person.

Unlike Conway, Everhart ended up doing well enough in the duo to make it to the next round of competition.

Although Conway was eliminated, the judges left a door open to come back and try again.

Claudia, you just came to life, Judge Katy Perry told Conway. I can see it in you. And you take control of your life and I applaud you for that … Claudia, this is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for now. Hope you learned a lot and hope you will come back to see us.

Everhart, who lives on a farm in Canton, Mississippi, promised FedEx Conway a chicken.

Do you want him dead or alive? she asked Conway.

Surprise me, said Conway.

By the end of the segment, Everhart was back home, holding a chicken.

Ready to go to New Jersey, Helen? she asked the chicken.

Claudia Conway, right, performs a duet with Hannah Everhart.Eric McCandless | ABC

Conway says Idol contacted her to audition for the series. The teenager is known for her TikTok account, where she has 1.7 million subscribers.

After entering the reality show contest, the series drew criticism, with some claiming the producers were exploiting the teen’s tumultuous relationship with her parents, which took place publicly on social media.

Claudia criticized her parents on TikTok and social media in general, after accusing Kellyanne and George Conway, a lawyer who co-founded the Lincoln Project, a Trump political action committee of abuse, saying she was seeking s ’emancipate.

The Conways left their respective positions at the White House and the Lincoln Project last summer, saying they would spend more time with their family.

In January, Kellyanne was accused of posting a topless photo of Claudia on her Twitter account. While Claudias’ initial reaction was to say his mother would go to jail, she then turned the tide and defended Kellyanne after people started calling law enforcement and the police showed up at their alpine home.

Samantha Sharpe performs in the “Idol” duets.Eric McCandless | ABC

Kellyanne and George both appeared with their daughter on the show, George during her audition in Ojai, Calif., And Kellyanne during the Sunday week episode in Hollywood, when Claudia pulled off the next round after performing. Bishop Briggs’ song, River.

The other New Jersey Idol contestant, Basking Ridges Samantha Sharpe, was only briefly shown in something of a cut in the Monday episode. In the clip, she asked to restart her duet with Louisianas Alana Delsherm. A spokesperson for the series confirmed to NJ Advance Media that Sharpe had been excluded from the competition. (Delsherm, 23, moved on to the next round.)

Sharpe had successfully auditioned on the February 28 episode of the shows. Her family, who perform professionally as Sharpe Family Singers, sang along with Samantha as a kind of introduction before her audition.

The Sharpe Family Singers generally travel the country as performers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they found a new milestone: TikTok.Christopher Willard | ABC

The part you master is your voice, Judge Lionel Richie told Sharpe after auditioning David Guetta’s Titanium with Sia.

What a crazy race !!! Sharpe, 25, said on Instagram after appearing on the Monday episode. I am so grateful to have been able to be a part of this American Idol season …. WITH ALL OF MY FAMILY !!!! Not bad for our first reality TV appearance … I will forever cherish this achievement and the friendships I made along the way! I can’t wait to see what the future holds in the world of television !! It was so much fun and I am so excited to do it again !!

Sharpes’ father Ron Sharpe previously told NJ Advance Media that the singing family was in talks for a possible reality show.

I wish they had shown our whole duo! Samantha spoke about her performance with Delsherm. We killed him after my flub!

Her path may not be on American Idol anymore, but Samantha is already known to sing with her family, which she has been doing since she was little. Her musical parents met on Broadway, then took her and the rest of their kids on tour.

The Sharpe Family Singers, including Samantha, her parents and three younger brothers, went viral (the right kind) on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic for their energetic singing videos, which they filmed at home after the cancellation of their tour dates.

We’ve been singing gigs together and doing live performances our entire lives, and that’s our favorite thing to do, Samantha told NJ Advance Media.

