‘Danger!’ fans slam Dr Oz as guest host: ‘unsightly’
“Danger!” is criticized for bringing in a controversial TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz as a guest host.
The 60-year-old host of “The Dr. Oz Show” began his two-week stint as a guest host for the popular trivia game on Monday, after the beloved host passed away in November. Alex Trebek.
“I was fortunate enough to become friends with Alex and visit him as often as possible,” Oz said in a clip, posted to Twitter Monday. “I miss you, Alex.”
In recent years, the TV doctor has come under scrutiny for peddling controversial medical advice to his fans and was scolded by a Senate panel in 2014 for hypingdubious weight loss products. In 2015a group of doctorssent a letter to Columbia University asking for his dismissal from medical school. And in April 2020, after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz said he had “misspoken” after telling Fox News that “opening schools could only cost us $ 2. % to 3%, in terms of total mortality “which” might be a compromise some would consider. “
“Danger!” Fans expressed their displeasure with Oz’s organization of the game show on Twitter.
Twitter user @ Skaterx999 wrote that choosing Oz to host “Jeopardy!” was “the most shameful disrespect for Alex’s legacy.”
“Does that mean that hell is composing the answers like on his show?”jokeddrummer Jeremy Taggart.
Kirsten Vangsness, “Criminal Minds” star wrote that she was “dissatisfied with this choice of host”.
“It doesn’t match the authenticity and kindness that #AlexTrebek represented,” she added.
‘Danger!’: Dr Mehmet Oz begins his two-week run as guest host on Monday
“I feel so disappointed with the producers,” one user wrote @ Sharonkingsmil1. “I’ve been a longtime viewer and I really appreciate that they don’t give a damn about allowing yahoos to host.”
“(expletive) you @Jeopardy,” wrote actor Jon Daly. “NON (EXPLETIVE) WAY!”
When a fan suggested on Twitter that James Holzhauer host the show, the former “Jeopardy!” championreplied, “no, I believe in science.”
USA TODAY has contacted representatives for “Jeopardy!” for comment.
Future guest hosts include CNN presenter Anderson Cooper, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, CNN neurosurgeon and medical advisor Dr. Sanjay Gupta, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress Mayim Bialik, who stars in the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat”.
Some of these hosts will be considered for the permanent slot, but “Jeopardy!” will take his time and will not be able to replace Trebek until the show enters its 38th season in syndication in September.
‘Danger!’ exclusive: Who is new guest host Mike Richards? Who’s next? And how long will it take for the series to replace Alex Trebek?
Contribution: Gary Levin
