Emma Roberts wants someone to say motherhood is a journey | Entertainment





Emma Roberts wants someone to say motherhood is something she gets better every day. The 30-year-old actress welcomed her son, Rhodes Robert, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December, and said she assumed being a mother meant she had to have all the answers rather than learning about the heap. In a conversation with her Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for Violet Gray, Jamie asked her what information people would have told her about motherhood before she gave birth, and she said, “This is not something that you will always feel like yourself. ” you are doing well, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love yourself and your child. Jamie also asked Emma who she admired the most, and the American Horror Story star added, “My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the floor she walks on!” Emma’s comments come after previously revealing that she initially wanted to get married and have children when she was 24. She said: “When I was 16 I was like, ‘At 24 I will be married with children. And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Remember when I said I would be married with kids now? ‘… It sounds cheesy, but the moment I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. “ And the star also said she found it “a crazy experience” to be pregnant on lockdown. She said: “It has become such a loaded question in 2020. Long story short: I’m hungry and I’m tired. Food and sleep are illegal when you are pregnant. But I am in good health, for which I am most grateful. Seeing my body change so drastically inside and out has been a crazy experience. Surprising and magnificent. “

