Photo update: March 22, 2021 Universal Studios Hollywood





It’s time for the March photos update around CityWalk and Universal Studios Hollywood! After recently visiting Universals’ new Taste of Universal event, we’re taking a peek inside the park for the first time in almost a year, plus sharing a handful of CityWalk updates. Let’s get started! Park update index Super Nintendo World

CityWalk Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood

A little of this, a little of that With our return to the theme park, we got a better view of the build on the Hollywood iteration of Super Nintendo World. Visible from the lookout near Super Silly Fun Land is what appears to be a tunnel entrance into the land, as well as the verdant mountains surrounding the area. Indoor dining is back to limited capacity at CityWalk Hollywood. While no new sit-down restaurants have reopened recently, there are a few limited tables available inside for patrons who prefer to eat inside. Karl Strauss Brewing Company continues to have its signage removed, but still with no announcement of its future replacement. The Habit Burger Grill has officially opened at CityFood.

Universal Cinema is once again open for limited capacity operation, in accordance with Los Angeles County regulations. Discounts continue at all Universal-owned stores inside and outside the park. The CityWalk Universal Studio Store now sells products from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Taste of Universal continues to operate weekly from Thursday to Sunday. For a full review of the event, see our recent article. A new photo booth has appeared outside the exit for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Voyage, indicating that guests will now have a photo on board that they will be able to purchase. The Cinnabon in the park has officially been converted to the City Snack Shop, and Minion Caf has replaced the Grus Lab Caf in Pets Place. Some of the Halloween Horror Nights mazes built in 2020 are still standing, including those in the WaterWorld queue and the Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride queue. Since The Walking Dead attraction closed in March 2020, it appears to have been temporarily incorporated into Pets Place as a subway station facade. Construction continues on some minor projects along Universal Hollywood Drive. The tram transporting guests to CityWalk from the bottom of Universal Hollywood Drive is now operational again. Since the park has finally allowed visitors in for the first time in almost a year, we thought we’d showcase a few photos from our recent visit to Taste of Universal. This will do it for this month’s photo update. As always, we wish you good luck and thank you for following our continued coverage of Universal Parks and Resorts.

