Sagar Sarhadi has written films rich in lyricism and complex female characters.





A newspaper article led to the creation of one of the masterpieces of Bollywood’s once flourishing Muslim social genre. Bazaar (1982) was written after its director, Sagar Sarhadi, read a report on young girls married to older Arabs in Hyderabad. At the time, he was one of Bollywood’s most sought-after writers, having scripted hits such as Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979) and Silsila (1981). He had honed his skills as a writer under the guidance of Kaifi Azmi and Sajjad Zaheer, titans of the Progressive Writers Association and had himself been a member of the Indian Peoples Theater Association. It is this lineage which, perhaps, pushed him to look seriously at this history of exploitation. Bazaar was an unexpected box office success and is remembered as a classic for Khayyams’ powerful performances and immortal music. Born Gangasagar Talwar near Abbottabad in present-day Pakistan, the writer carried the memories of his native land whose Urdu name is Sooba Sarhad in his pen name. His family was moved during the partition. After graduating from Delhi, Sarhadi moved to Mumbai, where he started publishing short stories and plays. He also began writing screenplays and dialogue for films for a living. Despite his five decades in Bollywood, Sarhadis’ filmography is brief. This was partly the result of his own choices and partly because the genre of films he was writing, with their literary flair, well-observed psychological details and sharp dialogues, had increasingly ceased to interest him. public. But even with his short filmography, Sarhadi left a lasting impact. He had a talent for probing the depths of the human heart to create indelible characters; the strong female characters he scripted were animated by artists such as Rakhi, Smita Patil, Rekha and Shabana Azmi. His disappearance marks the end of a singular voice in Hindi cinema.

