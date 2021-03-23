Mimecast releases new report detailing attacks by threat actors in the year of social distancing Nasdaq: MIME





LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resiliency company, today announced the release of The year of social distance global report. Drawing on data from Mimecast’s threat intelligence team, the report details how threat actors targeted remote workers in the first year of the pandemic, March 2020 February 2021. The report describes how the volume of attacks increased by 48% in the first year of the pandemic, with sudden increases in volume corresponding to peaks in COVID-19 infection rates in April and October 2020. Threat actors took advantage of the pandemic to unleash a torrent of COVID-19-themed social engineering attacks, understanding that people were stressed while working at home and therefore more likely to be cheated and make mistakes, said Josh Douglas, vice president. , product management at Mimecast. The second part of this strategy was to flood the area of ​​the security operations centers. They knew that analysts would also be stressed and stretched, so overwhelming them with a high volume of threats would increase the likelihood of their attacks going through defenses. The report also examines the cyber habits of homeworkers, which revealed some alarming facts, including: A 3-fold increase in dangerous clicks in March 2020, just as the working from home trend started.

American workers were almost twice as likely to open suspicious emails as British and German workers.

A 60% increase in the use of company-supplied computers for personal business. Even though vaccine deployments have begun and organizations may soon begin planning to return people to their offices in the coming months, Mimecast’s threat intelligence team has assessed the likelihood of threat actors continuing to decline. ” exploit the unstable work situation as very likely (95%). . These operational efforts will likely focus on both remote workers and those returning to the office, creating the possibility of a new volatile situation that opens the door to the possibility of new waves of engineering campaigns. social. Now were seeing sophisticated digital deception campaigns in which threat actors combine social engineering related to COVID-19 with multi-channel campaigns including email, social media and even the phone to gain credibility with their targets in order to that they can then be tricked into disclosing valuable information or credentials, said Douglas. We expect this difficult threat environment to continue for the foreseeable future as employees move to the new standard which in many cases will be a combination of hybrid work in the office and home. It has never been more important for companies to take action to counter these digital deception campaigns by empowering employees as targets through ongoing cybersecurity training programs, and to secure the infrastructure of the new workplace. virtual, especially messaging and collaboration tools. Download the full global report here – The year of social distancing. Mimecast: flawless protection. Resilient world. Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with the goal of providing flawless protection. Every day, we take care of cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the world; always putting them first and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector email. We continually invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance, and other critical capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect businesses large and small from malicious activity, human error, and technology failure; and lead the movement towards building a more resilient world. Learn more about us onwww.mimecast.com. Mimecast Social Media Resources: LinkedIn:Mimecast Facebook:Mimecast Twitter:@Mimecast Blog:Cyber-resilience perspectives press contact Tim hamilton [email protected] 617 393 7122 Investor contact Robert sanders [email protected] 617-393-7074

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos