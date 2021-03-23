Mimecast releases new report detailing attacks by threat actors in the year of social distancing Nasdaq: MIME

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resiliency company, today announced the release of The year of social distance global report. Drawing on data from Mimecast’s threat intelligence team, the report details how threat actors targeted remote workers in the first year of the pandemic, March 2020 February 2021. The report describes how the volume of attacks increased by 48% in the first year of the pandemic, with sudden increases in volume corresponding to peaks in COVID-19 infection rates in April and October 2020.
Threat actors took advantage of the pandemic to unleash a torrent of COVID-19-themed social engineering attacks, understanding that people were stressed while working at home and therefore more likely to be cheated and make mistakes, said Josh Douglas, vice president. , product management at Mimecast. The second part of this strategy was to flood the area of the security operations centers. They knew that analysts would also be stressed and stretched, so overwhelming them with a high volume of threats would increase the likelihood of their attacks going through defenses.
The report also examines the cyber habits of homeworkers, which revealed some alarming facts, including:
- A 3-fold increase in dangerous clicks in March 2020, just as the working from home trend started.
- American workers were almost twice as likely to open suspicious emails as British and German workers.
- A 60% increase in the use of company-supplied computers for personal business.
Even though vaccine deployments have begun and organizations may soon begin planning to return people to their offices in the coming months, Mimecast’s threat intelligence team has assessed the likelihood of threat actors continuing to decline. ” exploit the unstable work situation as very likely (95%). . These operational efforts will likely focus on both remote workers and those returning to the office, creating the possibility of a new volatile situation that opens the door to the possibility of new waves of engineering campaigns. social.
Now were seeing sophisticated digital deception campaigns in which threat actors combine social engineering related to COVID-19 with multi-channel campaigns including email, social media and even the phone to gain credibility with their targets in order to that they can then be tricked into disclosing valuable information or credentials, said Douglas. We expect this difficult threat environment to continue for the foreseeable future as employees move to the new standard which in many cases will be a combination of hybrid work in the office and home. It has never been more important for companies to take action to counter these digital deception campaigns by empowering employees as targets through ongoing cybersecurity training programs, and to secure the infrastructure of the new workplace. virtual, especially messaging and collaboration tools.
Download the full global report here – The year of social distancing.
