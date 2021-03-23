Coaching Britney Spears highlights controversy surrounding guardianship proceedings

The documentary Framing Britney Spears, “released last month on Hulu, sparked a discussion among viewers, including students and staff at UNC, about Spears’ tutelage and its portrayal online.

The documentary, which is a recent episode of The New York Times presents, gives viewers an intimate glimpse into celeb life, starting with her upbringing in the small town of Kentwood, Louisiana and her rise to stardom, including the success of her debut album, …Baby Once again. The record debuted at number one on the US charts and remains the best-selling album by a teenage artist of all time.

A significant portion of the documentary focuses on the #FreeBritney movement, which sought to end the guardianship of Spears’ father, giving him legal control over his financial assets and his daily life.

The documentary covered the last dispute, which took place in November 2020 and resulted in the selection of Bessemer Trust as co-curator of the Spears estate alongside his father.

The episode included clips from an interview with Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, the founders of the Britneys Gram podcast, where each episode is dedicated to analyzing the stars’ Instagram posts and looking for hidden messages and possible calls for help. #FreeBritney started on social media in 2019, shortly after Barker and Gray received a voicemail from a source claiming to be part of Spears’ legal team.

Michael D. Acosta, assistant professor of communication studies at UNC, said the documentary failed to shed light on the intricacies of guardianship and educate viewers on why Spears exactly needed it. help.

Rather, he used it to increase the dramatic stakes and ratcheting tension for viewers rather than informing using evidence, Acosta said. This document certainly did its best to imply that the father could be a villain in this storyline, and certainly the antagonist of the film, but we never hear him speak or have any idea what his motives are.

The movement quickly gained traction online and received support from various celebrities and even the American Civil Liberties Union. The documentary was released long after the movement started, but viewers said it covered details of the guardianship they had not previously learned about.

Sarah Baker, a first-year political science major at UNC, said she was shocked to learn that guardianship is not common for people who are not old or seriously ill.

“Britney is 39 years old and a mother, and she’s not in control of her own life,” Baker said.

The future of the situation is largely unknown, leaving viewers free to speculate on what will happen to Spears in the future.

I am optimistic that she will be fine mentally and physically, but I am not confident in her ability to achieve full emancipation, ”said Zachary Froning, first year chemistry major at UNC. guardianship and that the guardianship system itself is rigged against it.

Acosta said this documentary, while entertaining, is probably not the best place to get credible or in-depth information on the intimate details of the Spears affair.

The documentary is an entertaining watch, Acosta said. “However, it’s filled with speculation and conjecture, and doesn’t really add anything to objective truth. It’s slanted from the first word in order to keep us glued to the screen and talk about it afterwards. , thus ensuring word of mouth and the following I would say it served its purpose as an entertainment product, but did not provide any clearer information about its state of mind or personal situation.

@averysnotabaker

[email protected]