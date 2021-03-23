Entertainment
Coaching Britney Spears highlights controversy surrounding guardianship proceedings
The documentary Framing Britney Spears, “released last month on Hulu, sparked a discussion among viewers, including students and staff at UNC, about Spears’ tutelage and its portrayal online.
The documentary, which is a recent episode of The New York Times presents, gives viewers an intimate glimpse into celeb life, starting with her upbringing in the small town of Kentwood, Louisiana and her rise to stardom, including the success of her debut album, …Baby Once again. The record debuted at number one on the US charts and remains the best-selling album by a teenage artist of all time.
A significant portion of the documentary focuses on the #FreeBritney movement, which sought to end the guardianship of Spears’ father, giving him legal control over his financial assets and his daily life.
The documentary covered the last dispute, which took place in November 2020 and resulted in the selection of Bessemer Trust as co-curator of the Spears estate alongside his father.
The episode included clips from an interview with Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, the founders of the Britneys Gram podcast, where each episode is dedicated to analyzing the stars’ Instagram posts and looking for hidden messages and possible calls for help. #FreeBritney started on social media in 2019, shortly after Barker and Gray received a voicemail from a source claiming to be part of Spears’ legal team.
Michael D. Acosta, assistant professor of communication studies at UNC, said the documentary failed to shed light on the intricacies of guardianship and educate viewers on why Spears exactly needed it. help.
Rather, he used it to increase the dramatic stakes and ratcheting tension for viewers rather than informing using evidence, Acosta said. This document certainly did its best to imply that the father could be a villain in this storyline, and certainly the antagonist of the film, but we never hear him speak or have any idea what his motives are.
The movement quickly gained traction online and received support from various celebrities and even the American Civil Liberties Union. The documentary was released long after the movement started, but viewers said it covered details of the guardianship they had not previously learned about.
Sarah Baker, a first-year political science major at UNC, said she was shocked to learn that guardianship is not common for people who are not old or seriously ill.
“Britney is 39 years old and a mother, and she’s not in control of her own life,” Baker said.
The future of the situation is largely unknown, leaving viewers free to speculate on what will happen to Spears in the future.
I am optimistic that she will be fine mentally and physically, but I am not confident in her ability to achieve full emancipation, ”said Zachary Froning, first year chemistry major at UNC. guardianship and that the guardianship system itself is rigged against it.
Acosta said this documentary, while entertaining, is probably not the best place to get credible or in-depth information on the intimate details of the Spears affair.
The documentary is an entertaining watch, Acosta said. “However, it’s filled with speculation and conjecture, and doesn’t really add anything to objective truth. It’s slanted from the first word in order to keep us glued to the screen and talk about it afterwards. , thus ensuring word of mouth and the following I would say it served its purpose as an entertainment product, but did not provide any clearer information about its state of mind or personal situation.
To receive daily news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for our email newsletters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]