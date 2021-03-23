Business to be an actor PART 2 – NoHo Arts District

This is the second part of my series on acting with a focus on goal setting.

With Covid on us, I have received requests to have this conversation, so I am addressing this conversation again. This month I am discussing goal setting.

(In case you missed The Business of Being an Actor, PART 1)

Business to be an actor Set goals

In our classes, we spend a lot of time defining goals and actions to be taken. We take them very seriously and it differs depending on what level of actor you are and your work experience.We go into a lot of detail, discussing energy, karma, consciousness, issues, special needs , procedures and blockages. sample goal setting.

GOALS

Start with a list of goals. At least 5-7 important things you would like to accomplish. Define your goals as things that you would like to achieve. Make them realistic, achievable, but dream and stretch. It is important to set goals that are achievable but that challenge you. The biggest mistake actors make is not setting their realistic goals for their situation. If you set them too big you might burn yourself out and get discouraged, so it’s not as easy as you might think. I like to define goals as accomplishments with clear results, which means that at the end of the time period for the goal, it’s an absolute yes or no to achieving.

For example, for our purposes – not a strong goal to get in shape, but a good one would be – weigh x pounds with x% body fat by x date. It is measurable. The same goes for the choices of actor, auditioning more is not a strong objective. But saying x hearings in x time is measurable with an absolute yes or no. The other thing about goals is that you don’t have absolute control over how successful they are. You just don’t have absolute control to make your goal a yes. If your goal is to get a regular TV series, you don’t have full control to make it happen. This is where the next step comes in.

ACTION LIST

Once you have a list of goals; Make a list of actions you can take on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to help you reach your goals. By setting up a list of actions or tasks, you can take action and get things done that you control.

For example, let’s say your goal is to find a sales agent. Lots of actors shoot headshots and wait, maybe make a few calls. They will send a massive amount and pray that one of them will strike. Make a list of actions for this. Research the agencies that are open to your level of experience. Then select 10 and don’t stop until you get an absolute yes or no from each of them. This would include a phone call to find out who to contact and then send your documents. Follow up at least three times until you get an interview or they say no. If they say: Well let you know if we’re interested, then plan to call / contact them at least three more times to follow up. You can keep in touch with them in a creative way so as not to be a pain. After three tries and a specific amount of time you still get the same row, consider it a no and move on, then move on to the next 10 agencies on your list. contact person and create a relationship with them. Don’t take the no personally. Just like the engineer in the example above, they might not have openings for your type. Once you’ve got your action lists in order, find a partner.

Be honest with yourself, set realistic but challenging goals that are also achievable.

Next month I will talk about accountability.

All my wishes.

Fran Montano

Message display: 132