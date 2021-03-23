Peeping Tom caught on surveillance sneaking into the Hollywood house; suspect arrested – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. (WSVN) – A South Florida homeowner said a man who was caught on surveillance video watching around her home as she and her 7-year-old daughter were in the interior had taken away his sense of security. Security footage shows the suspect peering out of a window at Janel Drayton’s house in Hollywood on Saturday night. “He was here looking out the window, and he’s got a clear look from the window where my daughter is sitting,” she said, “and that was really scary for me, because I a little girl, and there’s a man outside. . “ Drayton said she was horrified to watch the surveillance video. We see the man moving from window to window, including that of his daughter’s bedroom. The owner said she and her daughter were having dinner at the time. “Just raped, sad, angry, sick,” she said. Drayton said his son noticed that a paving stone was missing in his front yard. “I looked at the camera to see if I could find out what happened to the finisher because obviously someone moved it or picked it up,” she said, “it’s That’s when I found this gentleman at my window looking inside. ” Hollywood police subsequently arrested the man. He has been identified as Francisco Casavant, 23. Drayton said the suspect could be seen touching himself outside his home. “At that point, I realized he was there all night. He was there from about 9:30 am until about 11:45 am, back and forth, looking out of different windows, ”she said. “The first thing I thought about was my daughter. It just drove me crazy. I was angry because he violated my privacy. “ Police said the surveillance video was what they used to locate Casavant. “I was a little sick. I felt like I was going to throw up, ”Drayton said,“ because I’m home. I’m in my private space and should be able to feel comfortable in my own home, and I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. Investigators described Casavant as a dangerous man who broke into a woman’s Hollywood home last year and attempted to rape her. In 2018, they said, he was arrested for masturbating in front of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter. Police said Casavant was on bail and awaiting trial for the previous attempted rape case at the time of this latest incident. He remains behind bars at Broward County Jail and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday morning. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos