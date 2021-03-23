Jackie Shroff is proud to be known as the father of Tiger Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is proud of the fact that he is known as the father of Tiger Shroff and says his son inspired him and many others to be healthy.

“I am so proud of him. In fact, he inspired me to stay as healthy as possible and he inspires a lot of kids to stay healthy and strong. I’m so happy, God has been really nice and the people who love him have been so nice. I also have a boost in my life and my career. I’m known as Tiger’s dad, which makes me really proud of him, ”Jackie said.

“I declare a fact. My name is actually Tiger Shroff ka pappa by children. He has a lot of little fans who recognize me that way, ”the actor laughed.

Bollywood actor and singer Tiger Shroff is a known fitness freak and has posted numerous videos of intense workouts, martial arts practices and exercises on social media.

Jackie To Be Seen In Sci-Fi Comedy Web Series Soon OK computer. Speaking about his character in the Disney + Hotstar series, he said, “My character is someone who believes in nature and has given up his clothes. He just wants a green blanket around him, as many trees as possible. He doesn’t like robots and is against them. He just wants to get back to nature.

Asked about the interference of technology in our daily lives, the actor said, “Looking into each other’s eyes is gone. We look at our laptops most of the time. All the information is so readily available. People have forgotten to do basic counting like halves and rely on calculators and computers. But then, without a doubt, the technology allowed us to reach Mars at minimal cost, ”he added.

Jackie was also asked if OTT platforms will replace movie theaters in the future due to their growing popularity. “It (OTT) has changed the way people watch programs. There are people who definitely sit and watch for 8 hours non-stop! But today, if a street theater play takes place, I will find between 50 and 100 people standing and watching it. So, from street game to OTT, the entertainment will captivate viewers. There will be an audience for all kinds of entertainment, whether it’s street games, OTT or morning shows in theaters and regional films, ”said Jackie.