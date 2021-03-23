10 mummy actors, ranked by performance

Among the many classic monsters that Universal and Hammer have brought to life, the mummy rules. Yes, vampires, werewolves, and the many invisible men all have their time in the spotlight, but for many decades the mummy has drawn audiences to the theater.

The opportunity for a mix of adventure, Egyptian lore, and dark horror fantasy lends the subject of mummies to many memorable films. With the various mummy films over the decades, many great actors have portrayed a mummified villain ready to terrorize the contemporary world. Each actor also gives a unique performance to his mummy.

ten Eddie Powell – The Mummy’s Shroud (1967)

It doesn’t help that this is easily Hammer’s weakest attempt at filming a mummy. It’s mostly a victim of being derivative and Eddie Powell’s mummy has nothing to stand out from. He is very robotic and his eyes are always wide.

It’s very similar to a performance by Michael Myers but less scary. The mummy is a typical villainous slasher and Eddie Powell did his job as the man behind the envelopes the best he could to The Mummy’s Shroud.

9 Dickie Owen – The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1964)

The sequel to the first Hammer movie, The curse of the mummy’s tomb features a memorable mummy. Dickie Owen is quite physical which makes him awesome to watch. The premium makeup and costume also helps make Owen’s mummy better than Powell’s.

Rather than a lost soul ready to assassinate to revive a soul mate, Owen’s mummy is more of a monster. As such, Owen is brutal and is scarier when he finally kills. Sadly, Owen couldn’t bring up what was already a drab paint-by-numbers mummy movie.

8 Jet Li – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Not a mummy, as such, Jet Li plays the titular Dragon Emperor, an evil warlord with power over the elements and made of terracotta. It could have been a high-level villainous character, but sadly, Jet Li is wasted in a ghastly sequel.

Jet Li rarely gets a chance to show off his famous martial arts skills, almost never physically in the movie, and is primarily a CGI statue. That said, his performance as a villain is far from bad: portraying an evil wizard and warchief quite well. However, it’s only brief segments before he’s forced to become a CGI monster again.

7 Valerie Leon – Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb (1971)

In a double performance, Valerie Leon plays Hammer’s final and most forgotten mummy: Tera. Tera is an evil queen who is slowly resurrected thanks to a woman who looks like her. Valerie Leon primarily plays Margaret throughout Blood from the mummy’s tomb, but it plays well on both sides.

Valerie Leon’s Tera is less of an undead slasher and more of a manipulator, and she uses her powers to cause death. Margaret is slowly corrupted by Tera, becoming more and more like her until climax. Valerie effectively portrays the wickedness of one and the tragic descent of the other and makes the two characters feel distinct.

6 Sofia Boutella – The Mummy (2017)

The 2017 reboot that killed the Dark Universe before it could even begin, there was a lot for audiences to dislike The Mummy with Tom Cruise. However, many were quick to give credit to one thing: the mummy itself, this being Ahmanet, played by Sofia Boutella.

Not only were his scenes easily some of the best in the movie, Boutella made Ahmanet his own. She never looks like a sex-swapping Imhotep: she’s a vicious, cold-hearted witch. It was set up for its return in future Dark Universe films and it was likely Boutella would have continued to improve.

5 Tom Tyler – The Mummy’s Hand (1940)

Contrary to popular belief, every film after the 1932 original, The Mummy, was not a sequel. Instead, Mummy’s hand rather was a boot that focused on a new mummy known as Kharis. Rather than a tragic villain, Kharis is more of a pawn for human villains, as well as a villainous slasher, unlike Imhotep, with Kharis remaining a mummy throughout.

Although not up to Karloff, Tom Tyler did a good job of portraying a murderous soulless machine. When he’s on screen, he gives a chilling performance, but not the Boris Karloff sequel one would expect.

4 Boris Karloff – The Mummy (1932)

The one who started it all in 1932,The Mummy from Universal produced the first Imhotep, played by Boris Karloff. Karloff was best known for Frankenstein’s Monster, but Imhotep was another big notch in his belt. So why is Karloff so down here? Well, it’s not because it performs poorly.

It’s just that Karloff doesn’t have much to do as a mummy. The only time he’s actually a mummy is in the opening when he first stands up. For the rest of the film, he’s a normal-looking but sinister man who delivers mesmerizing looks and creates suspense, which Karloff perfected. Most of the film is devoted to him trying to resuscitate his lover.

3 Lon Chaney Jr. – Miscellaneous (1942-1944)

Continuing with the character of Kharis, Universal Monster legend Lon Chaney Jr. took on the role. In The tomb of the mummy, Mum’s ghost, and Mom’s curse, Kharis is a bit more fleshed out. The films themselves suffer from cases of after-effects, but Lon Chaney Jr. starred.

The number of bodies continues to grow and the murders more and more brutal. Unlike Tom Tyler, Lon Chaney Jr.’s portrayal of Kharis shows more personality behind the pawn-shaped being. He has his own agenda, but he is obligated to always obey his masters, so he always strikes with rage and fury.

2 Christopher Lee – The Mummy (1959)

After previously playing the monster role of Dracula and Frankenstein, Christopher Lee reunited with Hammer for their version of The Mummy. Here, Lee plays Kharis, rebooted with a darker, more brutal side that Hammer was known for, using his very expressive eyes and a suspenseful atmosphere.

Lee brings in the slasher and physicality of Lon Chaney Jr. and adds elements of Boris Karloff. Still, a bit like with Dracula, Lee made the character his own and created a villain deeper than any of the sequels could measure.

1 Arnold Vosloo – The Mummy (1999) / The Return of the Mummy (2001)

The character of Imhotep returns in 1999, played by Arnold Vosloo. This time, Imhotep was a combination of almost every famous mummy before, but he still brought unique flavors to the mix. Horror, adventure, and romance were all present here and well done, and Vosloo’s Imhotep is a force to be reckoned with.

He shoots a cold, menacing look, but he can follow it by absorbing a human or throwing them across the room. Yes, CGI is helping bring Imhotep to life, but like Andy Serkis with Gollum, it is meant to enhance an already stellar performance. On top of all this, this Imhotep is the most powerful of the mummies, embodying the many plagues.

