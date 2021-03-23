This year’s Oscars in person proves Hollywood is out of touch

The 2021 Oscars take place on April 25.

It will be an in-person event, and the Academy has created a formal dress code for the night.

The rules are just the latest example of how much of Hollywood has been privileged in the pandemic.

The Academy is doing everything it can to make the coronavirus nearly invisible for the 2021 Oscars.

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in an email that this year’s Oscars will be a fully face-to-face event.

Hollywood’s best will not be able to virtually attend the awards show, and the Academy is preparing for in-person attendees with “specially designed test rates to ensure down-to-the-minute results. , including an on-site COVID security team with PCR testing capability, ”as Insider’s Jacob Sarkisian previously reported.

The producers’ goal, according to the email, is to create “a safe and carefree night out” where celebrities can unwind after a stressful year.

Additionally, the email stated that there would be a dress code that would prohibit celebrities from wearing sweatpants or pajamas as they have done for other red carpet events over the past year. year.

Celebrities should wear an outfit that is “a fusion of inspiration and aspiration, which actually means formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t.”

It seems the overall message is this: Hollywood is back to business as usual.

But in reality, the plan only underscores how disconnected Hollywood has been in the midst of the pandemic.

Hollywood couldn’t figure out how to behave with typical Americans in the pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, the Hollywood elite have tried to empathize with the rest of the country, telling Americans they too have felt the strains of the coronavirus.

For example, designers like Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell turned their fashion houses into designers of masks and dresses for healthcare workers, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

But often, celebrity displays of support have either failed or inadvertently highlighted just how privileged celebrities really are.

One of the most egregious examples was when Gal Gadot and a host of other celebrities received negative feedback for their coverage of John Lennon’s “Imagine”, as many felt famous, rich people should show their support. with money instead of video editing.



Likewise, people have criticized celebrities for complaining about being locked in mansions when millions of people were out of work.

And over time, stars have returned to their normal party and travel routines in part thanks to their ability to afford rapid and expensive coronavirus tests.

The stars often flaunted their unmasked social media activities with captions about testing and social distancing, while much of the rest of America loved their posts from homes they only left for. go to the grocery store.

Even if vaccines are rolled out across the country, the majority of Americans are still at risk of contracting the coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to continue to wear masks, socialize and avoid crowds.

The “safe and carefree” Oscars will be just the latest example of celebs having the resources to do things non-famous people can’t, putting their privilege on full display.

The 2021 Oscars will further highlight the divide between Hollywood and the rest of America

The Oscars are always an expensive event to organize; the 2020 Oscars cost around $ 41 million.

The 2021 ceremony will likely be even more expensive thanks to the security measures taken by the Academy, such as “specially designed test rates”.

Meanwhile, many essential workers who have had to risk their lives to work every day haven’t had the luxury of instant testing, which can cost as much as $ 500 per person.

The dress code for the show will also add to the overall cost of the night, as celebrities will essentially be required to wear designer sportswear sets. The ensemble of a leading actress typically costs around $ 10 million for the Oscars.



It’s no secret that a lot of money is invested in awards shows, but it’s unpleasant for Hollywood to put the millions of dollars it has to spend on parties and dresses the center of attention. when the the unemployment rate has skyrocketed and millions of people still cannot afford their rent due to the pandemic.

Likewise, many Americans still refuse to wear masks, and while there has been some mask fad on the 2021 red carpets, stars often show up to awards without face covers.

Seeing a celebrity parade without a mask will be a bad example for those who tune into the Oscars, promoting a problem instead of working to fix it.

It’s just not the year of indulgence on the red carpet

The Oscars are an exciting night for Hollywood stars and fans at home.

People love to see the couture looks that celebrities wear on the red carpet, and for many, cheering on the stars as they win awards has the same appeal as celebrating a touchdown for a favorite team during the Super Bowl.

But the things that make the Oscars fun aren’t that fun this year, deaths of more than 500,000 Americans and the financial wreckage created by the pandemic hover over it all.



Had he embraced the virtual presence, relaxed his dress code, or used the millions of dollars needed to host the event to help performers who have struggled with the pandemic, the Oscars could have become an opportunity for celebrities to be seen. as more relatable, ushering in the slow return to normal.

But instead, the Academy is using its resources to reinforce how highly unreliable Hollywood stars are for the majority of Americans, emphasizing privilege at every turn.

Ultimately, the Oscars are a luxury for both Hollywood and its fans should be willing to sacrifice themselves until the world is a safer place.