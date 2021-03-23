The Attach: Prejudice and Marriage Problems in the City of Love | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Attach, Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2]

Moving to a new city and starting your life over is difficult at the best of times. Now imagine moving to a new city in a foreign country where you don’t know anyone or speak the language. Oh, and you suddenly found yourself unemployed and thrown in jail for something you had nothing to do with.

This is the situation, Israeli Jewish musician Avshalom (Eli Ben-David) lands in the first episode of The attaché, the Israeli drama series that was released on March 21 on Acorn TV. After packing his life in Tel Aviv, Avshalom joins his wife Annabelle (Hlose Godet) and their young son Uri (Eli Lax) in Paris, where Annabelle has just landed a new job as an attaché at the Israeli Embassy. .

Avshaloms’ first night in the City of Love is fraught with pitfalls. The Annabelles family throw him a surprise welcome party, but he struggles to fit in due to the language barrier. Then, to make his night even worse, he receives a phone call from his bandmate at home, who informs Avashalom that he is being kicked out of the band, just as they were about to start work on an album.

When Avshalom leaves the party to clear his head, he gets caught unsuspectingly amid a series of deadly terrorist attacks across the French capital. Parisian police stop Avshalom on the street as he returns to the party, and once again the language difficulties turn into a nightmare. Due to his ethnicity and the fact that he speaks Arabic, the police arrest Avshalom as a potential suspect.

Inspiration for the series is drawn from Ben-Davids’ own experiences in Paris. The Israeli screenwriter and actor, who also directs, moved to the city with his wife and three children in 2015, just weeks before the devastating terrorist attacks that left 130 dead and hundreds more seriously injured.

I saw the transformation of Paris right before my eyes, and my experiences during that time inspired this series, says Ben-David. It was like hell at first. I did not understand the language. I remember writing the series at the same time as having these experiences. You know, when you write a series, most of the time you have at least 1, 2, 3 years of perspective? I wrote it live.

The terrorist attacks themselves are not the sole focus of these episodes, although they add to the tension, unease, and prejudice that Avshalom feels as a foreigner in a strange land. Instead, The attaché It’s more of a family learning to adjust, with Avshalom and Annabelles dealing with marital issues at the forefront, as seen more in the second episode.

After Annabelle resolves the confusion and gets her husband out of prison, Avshalom attempts to integrate into his new surroundings. He even takes French lessons with an extremely pushy language teacher, but again struggles to connect. And it’s not just Avashalom who has to adapt; his son Uri has to open a new nursery school, which he seems as enthusiastic about as his father is learning French.

In a sweet moment of father-son bond, Avashalom takes Uri from kindergarten early on on a trip to the movies. But even something as simple as going to the movies is filled with fear and paranoia. Avashalom has a vision of terrorists storming the theater and shooting down moviegoers in a graphically violent sequence.

Paranoia also affects Annabelle, as she becomes increasingly worried when she realizes that Avashalom has taken Uri out of kindergarten and is now no longer answering her phone. While these episodes focus primarily on Avashalom, it’s clear Annabelle has her own stress, balancing a high-level job with a supportive wife and mother.

Were you scared, Avashalom asks his wife when he finally gets home. You have no idea, she replies. Well, he said, welcome to the club.

The attaché Streams on Acorn TV.