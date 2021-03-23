Coleman moves to second round as ‘Idol’ kicks off Hollywood week

Columbia’s Cassandra Coleman’s journey to become the next “American Idol” took another big step forward on Sunday, as she advanced past the first round of ABC’s iconic “Hollywood Week”.

Sunday’s episode featured singers participating in the “Genre Challenge”, with those who passed the initial “Idol” auditions represented in their respective categories, such as pop, country, R&B, soul or rock.

Coleman was grouped together with the “indie-folk” genre, singing a rendition of “Dynamite” by Sigrid.

“I’m really excited about this one,” said judge Luke Bryan ahead of Coleman’s performance. “I loved his hearing.”

The episode also included an on-camera interview segment with acclaimed Nashville DJ and “Idol” mentor Bobby Bones, who touched on the experience of being in Hollywood from Columbia, Tennessee, as well as what can happen when we go out of their comfort zone.

“Music has always been my passion, but it has always been practiced as a hobby rather than a career,” said Coleman. “I have the worst nerves.”

Bones commented on her willingness to deal with those nerves, because taking that first step gave her that opportunity towards something she might not have imagined possible.

“Nothing in our life ever changes unless we’re a little uncomfortable,” Bones told him. “I admire you for driving away that uncomfortable feeling, because you know that’s where the growth comes from.”

When the time came to decide if Coleman would continue, or if that would be the “end of the road,” Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Bryan all greeted her in the next round, which aired Monday and featured competitors performing as a duo. .

However, this year’s Duo Challenge is a bit different, with the judges picking the duo’s partners over the contestants, as has been done in previous seasons.

After Sunday’s episode, Coleman posted a video on social media sharing his excitement for the next round, what the experience of being on “Idol” was like not only helping her develop as a singer. , but also as someone who is able to “step out” of the box “and try something new, knowing in your heart that this is what will make you happy.

“What an emotional roller coaster it has been, at least for me,” she said. “It’s been a long day, a grueling day, but a rewarding day, and I’m happy.

She considers the Genre Challenge to be the “biggest obstacle” to date, mainly because it was a whole new experience that she had never had before. She is also very much looking forward to taking part in Monday’s duo challenge, as not choosing a partner presents an exciting challenge and opportunity.

“I’m so excited, and wanted it that way actually. Honestly, I’d rather have a partner, rather than pick one, because I feel like it maybe takes you out of your zone. comfort makes you choose someone who isn’t just because they’re your friends, although I would love it if it was someone I already know, ”Coleman said.

“He’s someone the judges felt like he was someone you would be compatible with, or even someone I wouldn’t see myself with at all. Maybe that it prompts me to get out of my box and eventually create some nice sounds, some nice melodies with someone else. “

The Duet Challenge is also something that goes back to its local roots of singing and harmonizing with other people. For her, sharing the experience with others is what she enjoys the most.

“I love to harmonize and I love to sing with people. It makes me so happy, so I feel excited and I feel ready, ”Coleman said. “I don’t know what kind of curved balls are going to be thrown at us, but I feel pretty motivated and optimistic, and it’s good for a change, to feel a little bit optimistic.”

Her brother, advisor Danny Coleman, also shared her response to this week’s episode and her sisters’ talents as a singer and as someone who represents Columbia on the big stage.

“She continues to impress me,” he said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s doing great, and we’ve got such a cool Tennessee presence this year.”