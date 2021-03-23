Selena Gomez shares rare photo of herself with best friend Taylor Swift, Entertainment News & Top Stories





LOS ANGELES – Singers Selena Gomez, 28, and Taylor Swift, 31, have been close friends for a decade, though they keep their friendship mostly offline. But fans got a rare glimpse into the two stars’ private lives on Monday, as Gomez posted a series of photos of them hanging out and cuddling with Swift’s adorable cat, Benjamin Button. “Missing this one,” Gomez wrote in the caption. One of the snaps was previously shared by Gomez on Instagram Stories in 2019, who wrote at the time, “My turn or my death. I would die for this one. Thank you for always being by my side. have learned so much, I’ve been through it all with me, STAY and you remind me to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life. “ The two had met when they were dating two of the three brothers from pop rock group Jonas Brothers – Gomez was with Nick Jonas, while Swift had a relationship with Joe Jonas. The two BFFs have not been seen in public for some time due to the pandemic and their busy work schedules. Gomez has been filming the upcoming comedy series Only Murders In The Building in New York for a few months, while Swift splits her time between Nashville, where her family lives, and London, where her boyfriend – British actor Joe Alwyn – is based. In an interview with WSJ magazine last January, Gomez said, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know because we don’t necessarily feel the need to publish about everything we do.” Gomez added: “She presented herself to me in a way I never imagined. She arrived by plane because I was injured and was going through something. Things that were going on with my family. . “It’s been proven year after year and every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other for everything.” In the same interview, Swift said of her best friend: “There has always been that quality of brotherhood and I don’t mean that in a fundamental way. I knew that as soon as I met her, I would always find her again. . “In my life, I have the capacity to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who has hurt him.”







