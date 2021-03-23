Bob Iger on Life After Disney: “I’m not retiring. I can’t do this”





12:18 pm PDT 03/22/2021



by



Alex weprin



The executive also spoke about the backstory of the surprise succession announcement in an interview with SiriusXM’s Alan Fleischmann.

What’s next for Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger after leaving the company this year? He’s not quite sure … but he doesn’t intend to stay away. “I’m not retiring. I can’t do this,” Iger told SiriusXM Business Radios. Leadership issuesin an interview that will take place on April 6. “First of all, my wife is still working, my kids are all out of the house. I’m not going to sit at home watching TV shows. And so I’m going to find out, but I’m not going to. understand while I’m still at Disney and I’m not going to commit too much so that by the time I go out, I have no more freedom. … I ” I would like a little more free time in my life. And I would like more adventure, whatever. “ During the interview, excerpts were shared with Hollywood journalistIger also explained what precipitated his surprise departure as CEO of Disney a year ago, which saw Parks Chief Bob Chapek elevated, and led to the departure of Direct-to-Consumer Chef Kevin Mayer. “I didn’t want to extend the duration of my welcome. I really wanted to leave at a time that made me feel good, that I had accomplished a lot, that I had not hit too many speed bumps, or suddenly that my luck would run out or right away. I wanted the timing to be right, and 15 years seemed to be enough for me, “said Iger.” And so what I proposed to the board, I know it sounded like abrupt because we kept it very quiet, but a few months before the announcement I offered to the board to stay in place until the end of my term, which is the end of ’21, but in a different role . “So I thought the best thing I could do for the business would be one, make sure that we are successful in succession and that my successor is successful,” he added. “And then leave the company and my successor with as much creativity as possible. A pipeline of movies and TV shows, attractions and land in theme parks and you name it that will fuel the business for many years to come. ” Iger, who says he plans to write another book after leaving the company (his first book,The ride of a lifetime, was released in 2019) also says he doesn’t expect a big exit from the company he led for 15 years, although he is hoping to get something official farewell. “I imagine that in the next few months, I’ll end up becoming less and less relevant,” he said, adding, “There are places I want to go, I hope to go. I hope COVID allows me to say goodbye to the people who have been so important to my Disney career and life. You mentioned Shanghai at the beginning: we are celebrating our fifth anniversary there this spring, and I intend to go back and see it once again as a non-civil. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos