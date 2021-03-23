Kate Middleton and Prince William return to wedding venue to pay moving tribute





March 23, 2021 – 12:30 p.m. GMT



Emily nash The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Westminster Abbey on Tuesday – a day that marked a year since the announcement of the UK’s first lockdown.

Almost a decade after their marriage there, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to the staff and volunteers who delivered the Covid-19 vaccine to the historic site. Prince william and Kate also took part in a private retreat to mark all those who have lost their lives to the pandemic over the past 12 months, where the Duke lit a candle and the Duchess left daffodils behind. Their visit took place on National Day of Reflection, marking the first anniversary of the UK’s first lockdown. READ: Kate Middleton’s subtle act of cuteness almost went unnoticed – see video William and Kate heard from staff about their experiences participating in the largest vaccination program in UK history and spoke to people receiving their vaccines at the clinic, which was set up earlier this this month. The couple returned to Westminster Abbey where they were married in 2011 The Westminster Center runs from Poet’s Corner in the Abbey’s South Transept, providing 2,000 vaccinations per week and is managed by Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The abbey remains open for a daily service of Holy Communion. MORE: The Queen gave Prince William a new special role MORE: Why Prince William, Prince Charles & The Queen’s Stationery Is Different From The Rest Of The Royal Family The Duke and Duchess participated in a private moment of reflection Doctors, nurses and countless other staff, supported by volunteers and others, deliver the vaccination program at more than 1,600 sites across the country, ranging from cathedrals, mosques and temples to racetracks, stadiums sports, cinemas and museums. William and Kate will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next month on April 29. In the meantime, the Queen sent flowers to the hospital where the Duke of Edinburgh had heart surgery earlier this month. The Queen sent flowers to staff at St Bartholomew’s Hospital A bouquet of irises, tulips, daffodils and buttercups and the message were transported to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London from Windsor Castle, where the monarch and Philip stayed during the pandemic. The monarch’s message read: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, we stop today to reflect on the grief and loss that continue to be felt by so many individuals and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who supported us throughout the last one. year.” Prince Philip was discharge from hospital last week and was reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle after a four week hospital stay. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







