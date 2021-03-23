Biggie, blues and cold beer – The Minnesota Daily





Need some pop culture inspiration for your week? Keep your finger on the pulse of all things A&E with this week’s heat.

The sun is back and it’s fun to be had. Enjoy some of the A&E pop culture recommendations for your next day off. Something to watch: Biggie: I have a story to tell: Capturing the life and legacy of the King of New York, Netflix’s latest documentary takes us through the life of hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious BIG. early in life, becoming famous and prematurely murdering the most beloved icon in rap music. Inspirational and moving, Wallaces’ friends and relatives honor him in every way they can with Biggie: I have a story to tell. Operation Varsity Blues: the college admissions scandal: This film, both documentary and part dramatic narrative, delves into the college admissions corruption scandal led by Rick Singer from 2011 to 2019. The film shows how Singer, played by Matthew Modine, accepted millions of dollars from parents of college applicants. trade against him by raising university entrance exams and illegally bribing colleges and institutions. Chris Smith, responsible for other successful documentaries like Tiger King and Fyre, directed the film and created a compelling viewing experience for this already compelling story. Something to touch your foot: The moon and the stars: prescriptions for dreamers by Valerie June: June taps into real emotion and personal struggles through her latest record. Mixing everything from folk and soul to blues, this Memphis singer-songwriter captures a dark and vulnerable tone as she adorns every ballad with her captivating vocal work. With bouncing drums, slippery guitars and beautiful folk strings, this project creates a smooth sound that’s impossible to ignore. While not as upbeat as some of his previous work, this album feels genuine and real. Choose a day to die by Sunburned Hand Of The Man: The first studio release by genre-bending psychedelic group Sunburned Hand Of The Man in nearly a decade, Pick a Day to Die is an endlessly interesting race of quirky grooves, breaks loopholes and obscure jams. Having mainly released live material over the past few years, the Boston-based band are taking this project in a more refined and refreshing direction with studio-quality recording and mixing. As we move into week 10 of the semester, consider this project for your late night study soundtrack, as the upbeat drums and haunting ambient synthesizers create an atmosphere that will allow you to focus and stay in the mood. zoned. Something to try: 7 corners coffee: Take a trip away from your usual place of study and head to the West Bank for some quality food and coffee. With an open atmosphere and a friendly environment, 7 Corners is a great place to take a break or catch up on homework. With the necessary return of sunny weather, their iced latte or spicy chai tea is sure to do the trick. Located on Washington Avenue, 7 Corners is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

