Where to spot actor Darkseid’s cameo in the Snyder cut





Zack Snyder’s Justice League features DC’s big bad Darkseid, played by actor Ray Porter, but Porter also has another flashing cameo and you’ll miss it.

One of the biggest differencesJustice League by Zack SnyderCompared to the 2017 theatrical release, there’s DC’s big bad restoration, Darkseid, played by Ray Porter. In the theatrical version ofJustice League,Ciaran Hinds’Steppenwolf was the only villain, but in the Snyder Cut, Steppenwolf is revealed to be just a servant of Darkseid. Porter plays the CGI Darkseid in a handful of scenes, but he also has a little cameo as a human that eagle-eyed viewers can spot at the start of the film. Returning toJustice Leaguewas deeply personal to Snyder, and he stuffed his 4-hour runtime full of Easter eggs, cameos, and other little tributes to DC comics, personal references, and more. Many of these updates were designed to set up future films in the DC Cinematic Universe, although plans for the future of DC films have changed dramatically since the beginning.Justice Leaguethe script has been written. Others seem to be more personal tributes or jokes, and Porter’s appearance certainly falls into that category. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Canceled DCEU Movie Set Up In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Justice League by Zack Snyder establishes that the three mother boxes, which Steppenwolf seeks to control, were divided among the three races of the ancient Earth: the Amazons, the Atlanteans and the humans. As part of this millennial flashback, the film depicts humans hiding their Mother Box by enclosing it in a metal shell and burying it. Behind the sand forge is a blacksmith represented by Ray Porter. It’s a small background role, but it’s the only time audiences get a glimpse of Porter’s actual face. Snyder is known for his use of cameos and Easter eggs in all of his films, either to create a larger universe or as a treat for fans. For example, he’s been teasing a possible Supergirl introduction since Steel man, and Snyder Cutfeatures setups for characters like Ryan Choi and Martian Manhunter. As Darkseid, Porter is a menacing presence, but the character’s skin and face are depicted in motion capture and CGI, so the live cameo for Porter was a way for Snyder to get the actor’s face to the screen. Porter is an experienced voice actor and audiobook player with a long history of small parts on films likeArgoand TV shows like It’s always nice in PhiladelphiaandSons of anarchy. Having a small non-CGI role could be a way to pay homage to Porter’s work.Justice League, and leave a visual reminder of his work on a great franchise film. Porter’s long hair and beard also gave him the perfect look for a former blacksmith. IfSnyder’s original vision forJustice Leaguehad arrived on screen and was successful, we would probably have seen a lot more of Porter as Darkseid. At the end ofJustice League by Zack Snyder, Darkseid and his henchman DeSaad set off for Earth with their legions, intent on a frontal assault to find the anti-life equation. While Snyder’s cut leaves a lot to be resolved, Snyder says DC has no plans to continue the story. But Porter’s appearance as an all-powerful villain – and as a smaller, more human figure – will undoubtedly continue to be a highlight of Porter’s career. Next: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: All Endings, Cliffs & Setup Explained How Harry Potter 5 lost money (despite nearly $ 1 billion)

About the Author Robert hutton

(1 published articles)

Rob Hutton is a screenwriter for Screen Rant. He holds a PhD in English and has previously been published in academic and popular publications. Rob has always been a fan of science fiction and fantasy. In his spare time, Rob watches old television, watches weird movies, and writes an unreleased novel. More from Robert Hutton







