Jeremy Vine says Eggheads moved because BBC wanted ‘younger audiences’

Bang showbiz

March 23, 2021

Eggheads host Jeremy Vine has claimed that the hit quiz show – which is playing on Channel 5 – was cut off by the BBC in an attempt to attract young viewers.

The 55-year-old presenter whose hit quiz show made the switch to Channel 5 after an announcement earlier this month weighed on the broadcaster’s decision, and he admitted even popular shows were in danger.

He told Radio Times magazine: “The good old BBC realizes that it has to constantly innovate and attract a younger audience.

“If you’re a successful show like ‘Eggheads’ with over 2000 edits, you’ll always be vulnerable to someone saying,’ I think we can come up with something better. “”

The show which sees teams test their knowledge against top quiz champions started in 2003 with Jeremy joining in 2003, and he hailed “Eggheads” as “one of the greatest quizzes in British television history. “.

He added: “I’m sure Eggheads fans will share my joy at finding a new home on Channel 5.

Channel editor Daniel Pearl recently commented: “I am delighted that ‘Eggheads’, one of the UK’s most beloved trivia games, has found a whole new home on Channel 5.

“This is yet another step in the transformation of Channel 5 as it is rapidly increasing its audience.”

Meanwhile, the BBC previously explained that the decision was made to help the broadcaster “develop new shows”, while wishing Jeremy and the team all the best for the future.

A spokesperson said: “Sometimes we have to make tough decisions in order to develop new shows and we would like to thank the Eggheads and Jeremy Vine, and wish them good luck with their next chapter.

The host recently revealed the news of the show’s move during his own “ Jeremy Vine Show ” during a Hangman Party with viewers as members of the audience called to guess letters.

Judith rounded things up to reveal the word “Eggheads”, and Jonna Lumley confirmed the exciting news.

She said: “Jeremy’s big announcement is that ‘Eggheads’ is coming back!”

The host who has run the program since 2008 added: “The program that I have presented for over 10 years,” Eggheads “, one of the biggest quizzes in British television history, is being transferred to Channel 5 later this year. “